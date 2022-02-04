Region 10 officials worried about rising COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News- As Region 10 health officials continue to grapple with the rising infection rate of Covid-19, the region has now recorded over 455 active cases.

In the region, 79 persons have died thus far from the virus. Three persons are in institutional isolation; all three are oxygen-dependent while 452 are in home isolation. The figures show that 21 communities have active cases and hot spots are: Amelia’s Ward, Wismar Housing Scheme and Block 22.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman Deron Adams said he is very concerned about the spike in cases and with residents not taking the virus seriously. Residents, he said are going about their day as normal and are not adhering to the measures. Adams urged particularly youths to think of family when socialising. “It may not affect you who are young and asymptomatic but what about your grandmother at home…I am pleading with our residents to not burden our healthcare system.”

Regional Health Officer Dr. Gregory Harris, said that the region saw a rapid increase in cases following the holiday season. Prior to that, he said active cases were below 20. While acknowledging that super-spreader social activities could have resulted in the spike, he said those activities should not be seen as the only factor but the general reckless behaviour of the populace. “We need to consider the reckless behaviour of the general public, we also had persons attending activities out of the region as well as a lot of persons visited the region for the holidays,” he reasoned.

With it being suspected that the omicron variant may be in Guyana, Dr. Harris is urging persons to exercise caution and adhere to the COVID-19 measures. “We are not sure it is here but the omicron variant spreads very fast and easily…we however have been anticipating it and we have put systems in place at the health institutions to deal with the spike