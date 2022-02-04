Latest update February 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Quarterfinal stage unfolds tonight

Feb 04, 2022 Sports

2022 Bounty Farm Handicap Squash Tournament…

Kaieteur News – Four days of grueling competition in 2022 Bounty Farm Handicap Tournament are already completed with only three days left to be contested at the Georgetown Club Squash Courts.

Mohryan Baksh

The tournament which continues this evening from 17:30 hrs has reached the quarterfinal stage in Championships and Plates formats, with the semis and finale scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the same venue.
In Handicap Championships, Alex Arjoon and Josh Verwey will battle in the opening match at 17:30 hrs then Ian Mekdeci locks horns with Mohryan Baksh at 18:00 hrs.
Michael Alphonso and Shiloh Asregado occupy the court at 18:30 hrs then Gabrielle Fraser challenges Steven Xavier at 19:00 hrs.
These eight players all claimed two comfortable victories each to advance to the knockout round, but half of the lot will find the exit tonight while the other four advance to the semi-final round.
On Thursday evening, the round-of-16 in the Plate Championships unraveled with the fixtures that saw Tian Edwards met Lee Faf, Reagan Rodrigues battled Brian Edwards, Jonathan De Groot faced Dustani Barrow, Stephen Fraser faced off with Jason Van Dijk, Dane Pereira was matched with Andrew Peroune, Brian Yong battled Avinash Oditt and Tony Farnum was paired with Jonathan Antczak.
Joshua Abdool was the first from the Plate Championship to enter the quarter final stage since he gained a walk over result in the round of 16.

 

