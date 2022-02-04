Pigeons take over Kuru-Kururu Primary School

Kaieteur News– Teachers and parents of pupils attending the Kuru-Kururu Primary School, located on the Soesdyke Linden Highway have written to the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, informing her of the insanitary conditions they are forced to endure, as pigeons have taken over the facility.

A parent who recently attended a Parent Teachers Association (PTA) meeting at the school said she had the unfortunate experience of having to clean herself, after a pigeon defecated on her. In a social media post the parent said, “As I was speaking to one of the teachers after the meeting, I felt a wet substance ran down the side of my neck and front of my blouse. I glanced up and there were two pigeons above me. Those pigeons defecated on me. The teacher quickly offered to assist me with cleaning it and remarked that it was something they hav

e to deal with on a daily basis. I can only imagine what she meant”.

The parent explained that her child was recently enrolled at the institution and on the first day of school, he returned with the news that pigeons were living in the building.

In fact, she said that her child told her they would have to look up before walking just to be sure that there are no pigeons above them. If there are pigeons above them, they’d have to move quickly to prevent the pigeons’ waste dropping on them. He also related that when they are writing in their exercise books there would be a loud “splash” in the middle of their books.

“They would complain but what can the teacher do about that,” the parent reasoned.

It was only when

she attended the meeting did she understand the severity of the situation that her child complained about.

According to the parent, “I noticed that there are indeed pigeons dwelling in the school. I took a walk through the building after the meeting and noticed there were pigeon sh*t in the front and back classrooms of the school building. The sight was not a pleasant one. I found it very unhygienic, unpleasant and very unacceptable for our children and our teachers to be working in. I certainly do not feel pleased about the working conditions that the teachers and students have to be dealing with on a regular basis”.

As though the disturbing occurrence was not enough, the parent noted that she also observed that the furniture was placed very close to each other, which she assumed was to avoid the frequent waste being expelled on students.

The parent said in a public post that she observed that the pigeons may have been gaining entrance into the building through vents and broken louvre windows.

“As a concerned parent of the above mentioned school, I’d be grateful if the Ministry of Education can look into this matter as soon as possible,” she urged.

A teacher who is attached to the school confirmed the worrying state of affairs and even noted that the situation has been affecting the school since before the Corona Virus outbreak. In fact, the teacher said staff welcomed the news of the closure of school, due to the unpleasant situation.

The educator noted that efforts were made by the Head Teacher to have the Ministry address the situation. Kaieteur News was told that the Ministry had installed wire mesh in sections of the building to avoid the birds from entering. However, this measure was not successful. The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Murtland Halley, when contacted said he could not confirm whether a report was made to the Minister. He did assure that an update would be provided on the matter shortly.