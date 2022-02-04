Opposition can find out next week which projects oil money will fund

…as Govt. boasts Budget 2022 meant to uplift middle class

Kaieteur News- Members of the political opposition looking to find out specifically which projects will be funded directly from the country’s oil resources will have an opportunity to do so in the coming week as government continues to defend its 2022 Budget, this time as a middle class budget.

This, one day after government Minister Deodat Indar declared that government was unashamed that Budget 2020 targeted support for the Private Sector.

Substantive Minister for Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, yesterday repeated the mantra to say this year’s estimates were aimed at uplifting the middle class. The sentiment was ventilated by Members of the National Assembly for a fourth day of Debates for this year’s National Estimates. Edghill in his presentation sought to defend his Ministry’s $89B against the criticisms that roads and bridges cannot be eaten, to say without roads and bridges then one cannot eat.

Adamant, a Budget is not just about numbers but has to be seen in context, Edghill sought to use the occasion to point out that with the coming into office of the People’s Progressive Party Civic, the policy void that existed has been replaced with vision. Empty rhetoric replaced with concrete action, investors who had turned away are returned and stalled projects have resumed.

As such, he regaled Budget 2022 as altruistic, realistic and futuristic, since according to Minister Edghill, “the plans, the projects, the programs and the policies outlined (in the Budget) are as a result of forward thinking.” He contends further that Budget 2022 is undergirded and supported with visionary planning and could be described as strategic. According to the Minister of Public Works, Budget 2022 will be remembered as the Budget that laid the foundation for a Guyana.

Adamant the budget also addresses the welfare of the working class and speaks to bread and butter issues, the government Minister pointed to measures such as the promised cash grants, programs for women and the vulnerable as well as increases in pension among others.

To this end, Minister Edghill was adamant this budget addresses all of that and further, “you cannot develop a country if you are not growing the middle class.”

As such, he contended that several of the measures embedded in Budget 2022 had been put in place to grow the Guyanese middle class.

Qualifying his position of continued growth being experienced in the Guyanese middle class, he drew reference to the recent announcement by the Guyana Revenue Authority that the PAB car Registration series was quickly coming to an end in just six months. He explained saying that what this means is that public servants are no longer in poverty with bicycles and are instead, now purchasing more and more cars, homes and other amenities.

“We have to grow the middle class; we have to reduce the bottom and grow the middle. We have to eliminate poverty,” he said and insisted that the programs outlined in Budget 2022 will help to achieve these objectives.

According to Edghill, each of the infrastructural projects that fall under his remit, as much as roads and bridges cannot be eaten, they will provide increased opportunities.

He said, while citizens cannot eat sea defences—the sea defences in fact protect thousands of cash crop and farmers and other food producers that could be affected by floods.

It is with this in mind, the Minister insisted, that infrastructural projects each have a concomitant effect on other industries including tourism, agriculture and other important sectors.

With regard the injection of some $126B of oil revenues, being part of the 2022 $553B Budget, Minister Edghill told Members of Parliament that their concerns with regard which programs would be funded with oil revenues would be answered in the coming week.

To this end, he pointed to the next stage of the Budget Process—the Committee of Supply—which begins in the coming week, at which point in time opposition Members of Parliament would be able to pose specific questions on specific allocations, current or capital.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, in his presentation to the House, all but confirmed, that the money is being used as budgetary support.

According to Minister Bharrat, the $126B would be placed into the Consolidated Fund—the account that will fund each programme outlined in the budget.

Bharrat told members of the House, however, that in the coming week, members of the Opposition would be given every opportunity to question specifically, which programs will be funded using oil funds.

The issue was first raised on Day One of the Budget Debate when the first opposition speaker to present—Amanza Walton-Desir—pointed out that nowhere in the Budget estimates was there any clear outline as to what exactly the $126B would be funding. According to Bharrat, the money is being transferred to the Consolidated Fund and the only way money is accessed from the Consolidated Fund is through an Appropriation Act—an Act of Law authorizing government spending on the approved programs for the year in the annual budgets.