No need for high-speed chase fuh a traffic violation

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Wan sad and tragic incident happen Wednesday on de East Coast Public Road. Dem seh how wan lil boy drive way from police road block. In de ensuing high speed chase, de police vehicle hit de car it was pursuing which then went into de path of a canter truck causing de truck fuh overturn and slam into two other vehicles. One of the vehicles had a family of four who get injuries.

Nuff blame gan be shedding. Some gan ask wat constitute a police road block and why yuh gan ask fuh documents at a road block? Does a senior officer have to be present at a road block? Or can any small band of police ranks simply stop traffic and call dat a road block.

At de same time, nobody gat any right driving away or refusing to stap when de police tell yuh fuh do stap. If de police tell yuh stap, yuh should stap. If yuh feel de police unprofessional, protest respectfully but cooperate and den go and file a report with de Office of Professional Responsibility and de Police Complaints Authority.

Deh gat too much incidents tekkin place in which people resisting arrest by de police. Dis is de thing wah people seeing pun television and dem trying fuh imitate. It gan cause nuff problems because is too much pulling and tugging and fighting tekkin place when de police try fuh effect arrest.

Even if de driver drive way from de roadblock – which is wrang – yuh nah gat fuh endanger de lives of others by having a high speed chase on a public road. Tek de number and go and look fuh de car and tek action.

Talk half. Leff half