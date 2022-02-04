Movements Family overcome 592 in tapeball final

Kaieteur News – Movements Family of Mahdia defeated 592 of Moruca, Santa Rosa in the final of the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs tapeball tournament played recently in Region one. Batting first, 592 managed 82-9 in their allotted 10 overs with Roy Henry scoring 25 and Miket Sutton 12. Deonarine Seegobin grabbed 4-15 and Keyon Sinclair 2-8. In reply, Movements Family lost three quick wickets before Ricardo Adams and Martin Singh steered their team to victory with three overs to spare. Singh made 38 not out and Adams an unbeaten 31. Sutton took 2-9.

Earlier, Movements Family beat 592 by 134 runs. Movements won the toss and batted first, scoring 198 for 5 in 12 overs.

Ricardo Adams struck 64 with three fours and seven sixes while

Omesh Danram made 47 including three fours and fives sixes. The duo added 100 in six overs while Ershad Ali contributed 33 with three sixes. Richard Boyce had 2 -15. 592 were bowled out for 64 in response. Roy henry scored 29 which contained two fours and three sixes and Boyce 15. Sinclair had 2-9 and Seegobin 2-12.

Movements Family overcame Kamwatta by 114 runs in another fixture. Batting first, Movements Family posted 189-2 in 10 overs. Ricardo Adams hammered three fours and 14 sixes in a top score of 109, while Ershaad Ali made 34 with five sixes and Danram 19. D. Booker took 2-31.

Kamwatta were sent packing for 75 in reply. Booker scored 30 with one four and three sixes while E. Rodrigues made 23 including three fours and one six.

Seegobin captured 4-14 and Raydon Austin 2-5.

All covid guidelines were observed.