Duo in 2016 Black Bush Polder Triple murder changes plea

Kaieteur News- After pleading not guilty to the three counts each of murder committed on Pawan Chandradeo called “Suresh”, Jaikarran Chandradeo of Mibicuri North, Black Bush Polder and Naresh Rooplall called “Tika-bai” in July 2016, two of the four accused opted to plead guilty to manslaughter at the Berbice High Court on Wednesday.

Rakesh Karamchand called “Go-To-Front” and Carlton Chaitram called “Lie-Man” of Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice, both pleaded guilty to three counts each of manslaughter. Sentencing was deferred to 17 February 2022. Earlier this month Jairam Chetram pleaded guilty to three counts of murder. Sentencing for him is set to take place on 10 February 2022.

Representing the state in the case is Prosecutrix Abigail Gibbs and Justice Sandil Kissoon sitting as judge. Karamchand and Chaitram are being represented by Attorney-at-law Mursalin Bhaccus while the other accused Tameshwar Jagmohan who also made his court appearance and is on trial for the murders, is being represented by Attorney-at-law Suriya Sabsook.

The state called two witnesses to the stand on Wednesday with the first being Indrawattie Rooplall called “Pam” of Lot 163 Mibicuri North, Black Bush Polder. She was the wife of Pawan Chandradeo, mother of Jaikarran Chandreo and sister of Naresh Rooplall. The second witness called to the box was ex-member of the Guyana Police Force (CID) Richard Persaud.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Pawan Chandradeo, his son Jaikarran Chandradeo, both of Mibicuri North BBP and Naresh Rooplall, of Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, were found on July 22 in the Kookrit Savannah, Black Bush Polder. The remains bore gaping gunshot wounds to the head and upper bodies.

The bodies were found by a rice farmer of Black Bush Polder and his workmen. It was reported that 13-year-old Alvin Chandradeo, who accompanied his father Pawan and brother Jaikarran was left at a pump station on a dam while the others went further into the Savannah to fish. The lad stayed at the pump station from where he reportedly heard gunshots. In October 2018, the four men were committed to stand trial in the High Court for the brutal murders. A fifth man who was charged with accessory after the fact was granted $2M bail in 2016.