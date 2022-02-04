Cutlass-wielding man barges into Berbice school to fight student

Kaieteur News- Students and teachers of the Vryman’s Erven Secondary School in New Amsterdam, Berbice, were in shock last week when a cutlass-wielding man stormed the compound in search of a student he is said to have had a grouse with.

The man was able to make his way as far as the corridor of the building in search of the student. The incident which was not reported by the school’s administration officially has raised several concerns as it relates to the security aspect of the school. Regional Chairman, David Armogan, told media operatives on Thursday, that the incident occurred just about a week ago when the individual armed with a cutlass was seen “running through” the school in search of a male student.

He disclosed that it was a video that was provided to the regional administration that informed them of the incident and as such efforts were made to get the police involved.

“It was somebody who lives in the community running into the corridor of that school with a cutlass in his hand apparently fighting with a student”, he revealed.

Armogan pointed out that based on information provided to him, the suspect is a former student of the school, but is known for loitering around the school with other male individuals. He added that systems have since been put in place to ensure no reoccurrence and as such, “both the police and the guard service… are strengthening security in that area.”

Recommendations have also been made to strengthen the administration of the school, “because once the administration gets stronger a lot of disciplinary measures need to be put in place to make sure that people are properly disciplined. We get big issues at that school and we are going to solve them.”

Meanwhile, in another incident at the Berbice High School where two female students were seen on video engaged in an argument which resulted in another breaking down into tears, the Regional Education Officer, Bhagmattie La Cruz, has indicated that the matter has engaged their administration and that recommendations were made to have the video removed. “The parents were invited in and it was amicably resolved…recommendations were made to have the video removed and I was told that was done”, she said.