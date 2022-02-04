Convict found guilty on three counts of raping minor

Kaieteur News- Esan Germain, who was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to thirty years in jail for engaging in sexual activity with a minor was on Thursday found guilty on three counts of raping a 15-year-old girl.

Germain, 45, faced trial before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry and a mixed twelve-member jury at the Georgetown High Court. He had denied the three charges which alleged that between January 1, 2014, and July 24, 2014, in Georgetown, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

The convict was represented by attorney-at-law Clyde Forde, while the State was represented by State Counsel Nafeeza Baig in association with State Counsel Muntaz Ali and State Counsel Latifa Elliott.

According to court papers on the first occasion, Germain approached the teen and asked her about school, grades, relationship status, and sexual orientation, and he also told her “You know I love you”. The child responded, “I know”, and Germain then hugged her, kissed her cheeks, and then began to kiss her neck. He then proceeded to undress and then raped her.

The second occasion Germain first lay on top of her touching her private area. He then kissed her on her lips and raped the minor for about ten minutes. On the third occasion, it was just after mid-night on July 17, 2014, when Germain first called out for the teen but she did not respond since she knew what he wanted. She was still in bed when she felt a lash on her hand before Germain dragged her out of bed and again raped her.

On July 23, 2014, while the child was on the road going to the shop she saw her mom and told her what Germain would do to her and they made a report. In an unsworn testimony in essence Germain’s defence was that the victim was an unmannerly child who misbehaved. Germain will be sentenced on February 28, 2022. In December 2017, Germain was sentenced on three counts of raping a child from the age of 4. He was initially sentenced to serve 15 years on the first count, 20 years on the second and 30 years on the third. But with a breakdown of the sentence, he is expected to serve only thirty years behind bars, as the sentence will run concurrently.

According to the indictment, the incidents took place on three separate occasions between January and December 2010; between January and December 2012 and between January and December 2013. On one occasion, Germain is said to have instructed the child to perform a sexual act on him. The assaults began when the child was just four years old and continued up until she was seven.