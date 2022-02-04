Albouystown man remanded for murder of step-son

Kaieteur News – Thirty-year-old Shawn Bobb, a construction worker of Lot 252 Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, Georgetown, was on Thursday remanded to prison for the murder of his 19-year-old step-son, Isaiah Edwards.

Bobb made his first court appearance before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on January 27, 2022, in Georgetown, he killed his step-son, a construction worker of East La Penitence, Squatting Area, Georgetown.

Kaieteur News reported that Edwards was stabbed on Wednesday January 26, but succumbed to his injuries at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown on Thursday January 27.

Senior Magistrate Nurse remanded Bobb to prison and the matter was adjourned to February 11, 2022. The matter was transferred to Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

It is alleged that Bobb stabbed Edwards who was trying to defend his mother. The police reported that the incident occurred on Wednesday around 18:30hrs. It was reported that the teen’s stepfather began assaulting his mother because she had not finished cooking. As such, the teen intervened and sustained stab wounds.

This publication understands that Bobb reportedly became annoyed and picked up a knife and attacked the teen and his mother. This resulted in the teen being stabbed to his right hip.

Bobb fled the scene while Isaiah and his mother were rushed to the GPHC by relatives. While there, tests were conducted on the injured woman and her son. However, only the son’s result showed positive for COVID-19. He was transferred to the Liliendaal facility where he subsequently died. Subsequently, a wanted bulletin was issued for the suspect, and on January 29, 2022, ranks in Regional Division 4 ‘C’ acting on information received, went to a house at Helena No.1 Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, where they apprehended Bobb.

It was reported that upon the arrival of police around 19:20 hours, Bobb was seen jumping through a glass window, dressed as a female, with makeup on his and a wig on his head. He was placed in handcuffs and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was given medical attention. Bobb was later charged for the offence and placed before the court.