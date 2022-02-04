Latest update February 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

11 patients in COVID-19 ICU, 291 new cases

Feb 04, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – With no new COVID-19 fatality recorded, the Ministry of Health on Thursday reported that a total of 11 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), receiving treatment.
In the last 24 hour period, the Ministry recorded 291 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 60,676.
A breakdown of new cases per region shows that Region Four leads with 87 new cases, Region Nine with 62 cases, Region One with 39 cases, Regions Two and Six with 30 cases each, Region Three with 28 cases, Region Five with 10 cases, Region 10 with four cases and Region Seven with one case.
According to data provided in its latest dashboard, there are 132 persons in institutional isolation, 5,768 in home isolation and 15 in institutional quarantine. To date a total of 53,600 persons have recovered from the virus.

