11 patients in COVID-19 ICU, 291 new cases

Latest update February 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 04, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – With no new COVID-19 fatality recorded, the Ministry of Health on Thursday reported that a total of 11 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), receiving treatment.
In the last 24 hour period, the Ministry recorded 291 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 60,676.
A breakdown of new cases per region shows that Region Four leads with 87 new cases, Region Nine with 62 cases, Region One with 39 cases, Regions Two and Six with 30 cases each, Region Three with 28 cases, Region Five with 10 cases, Region 10 with four cases and Region Seven with one case.
According to data provided in its latest dashboard, there are 132 persons in institutional isolation, 5,768 in home isolation and 15 in institutional quarantine. To date a total of 53,600 persons have recovered from the virus.
Feb 04, 2022Kaieteur News – Movements Family of Mahdia defeated 592 of Moruca, Santa Rosa in the final of the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs tapeball tournament played...
Feb 04, 2022
Feb 04, 2022
Feb 04, 2022
Feb 04, 2022
Feb 04, 2022
Kaieteur News- I believe it is my right to say who I respect or who I see as not brilliant or bright. I never respected the... more
Kaieteur News – The quality of most of the presentations during the Budget debate leaves much to be desired. On both... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The second consecutive general elections in Barbados on January 19, at which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]