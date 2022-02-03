UG now offers course for Summary Court Prosecutors

Latest update February 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 03, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana (UG) on Tuesday commenced registration for it newly launched Certificate in Advocacy and Evidence for Summary Court Prosecutors. This was announced on the Facebook page of the Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC.
According to the Attorney General’s post, the new course is the product of a joint initiative between the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs, Government of Guyana (GoG), and UG to produce professionals to prosecute matters in Guyana’s Magistrates’ Courts. The initiative is being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank as part of the Support for the Criminal Justice System Programme (SCJSP).
The post, on Nandlall’s Facebook page, states that 35 persons will be granted scholarships to pursue this training, which will be facilitated through the University’s Department of Law and persons who complete this Certificate will be hired by the State to serve as Summary Court Prosecutors in Guyana’s Magistrates Courts.
Summary Court Prosecutors will prosecute persons accused of committing summary offences or either way offences which are being tried summarily, and may be involved in the preliminary inquiries and paper committals regarding indictable offences.
Persons who wish to apply for the course must be a third-year Bachelor of Law (LLB) student currently enrolled at UG, and any other person already possessing an LLB from UG or another recognised university.
The application process, according to the post, commenced on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, and closes on February 24, 2022. The course is scheduled to commence on March 7, 2022.
