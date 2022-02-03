Small Goal Football set for Bob Marley’s Birthday celebrations in Linden on Sunday

Kaieteur News – Organiser of the BOB MARLEY Birthday celebration set for the Mining Town of Linden on Sunday February 6, Canadian based Guyanese Reggae Singer King Mandela is inviting all artistes who would like to be involved in celebrating the birthday of a regional and international music icon.

The event will be a fun day and small goal football competition followed by live performances from Guyana’s top international artistes after the football final, a day of fun and frolic is anticipated for the young, the old and in between.

Seven artistes from Georgetown along with four others from the Westside will travel to Linden on Sunday.

According to King Mandela, who wanted to a Footballer during his school days, informed that the Bus will leave Linden Bus Park at 11 AM sharp.

“If you miss the Bus you will have to make your way to Linden on your own. Upon arrival in Linden, the artistes will receive refreshments and accommodations for the night.”

The artistes are asked the bring their instrumental tracks once they are interested and are asked to reply with a message or sending voice notes starting with their contact information to King Mandela’s Whatsapp (688-4697) or email the same information to [email protected]

King Mandela said he is still seeking Sponsorship for Sunday’s event and added that those desirous of supporting this venture can contact him on his whatsapp. (Sean Devers)