Nicolette Henry resigns as Opposition MP

Latest update February 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 03, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Former Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry, yesterday resigned as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the National Assembly, paving the way for the Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) to sit in Parliament.
Dr. Henry who was Education Minister under the APNU+AFC Coalition Government, made the announcement as she wrapped up her 2022 budget debate presentation.
“This is my final budget presentation in this honourable house,” Dr. Henry informed the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon. Before leaving the podium, she expressed her sincere gratitude to former President, David Granger and former Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon for their unwavering support towards her during her time in office.
“I am forever grateful to the people of this country who afforded me the opportunity to serve them with professionalism, dignity and accountability. I thank the coalition partners, Khemraj (Ramjattan), for their unwavering support and guidance. I thank each and every member in this honourable house for the commitment and dedication you bring each and every day, sometimes under the most difficult circumstances… I part company and I conclude my contribution to budget 2022,” an emotional Henry concluded.
Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir earlier in the day had announced that Henry was not going to be a part of the debate, but later apologised and allowed her to make her presentation.
Following her departure as a Member of Parliament, the Speaker told Dr. Henry “on behalf of everyone, we thank you for the service you provided to this parliament and this nation, thank you very much.”
With this latest development, it is expected that Norton will be sworn in as Opposition Leader.
Just last week, it was announced by the Speaker that Joseph Harmon had resigned as Leader of the Opposition. The move came one day after Harmon and Granger resigned as general secretary and chairman of the APNU respectively, even as Norton assumed the role as chairman.
