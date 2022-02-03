Latest update February 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM

National Senior Table Tennis C/Ships concludes this weekend

Feb 03, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The second leg of the Senior National Table Tennis Championships, being played at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), came to an end last weekend with players booking their spots for the final action this weekend at the same venue.

Chelsea Edghill in action last weekend at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

Chelsea Edghill and Natalie Cummings made light work of the competition to emerge women’s double champs.
The “C” Class Open Draw saw some new faces turn up on the first day, but by the end of the night, it was only Vicente Henery, Saalih Rahim, Walter Marcus and Ishaka Jackman who had to do battle in the semifinals to book their final spots.
Rahim dominated Henery in the first semifinal. The scores read 3-0 (11-7,11-7,11-9).
In the other matchup, Marcus and Jackman had a close battle before Jackman had the better of Marcus in the 3-2 win.
In the U21 Men’s Singles, Jonathan Van Lange, Kyle Chung, Krystian Sahadeo and Colin Wong were set to do battle in their semifinal bout. Van Lange and Wong were the two victors, and face each other this weekend in the U21 finals.
In match one, Van Lange defeated Sahadeo 4-0 (11-6,11-7,11-3,11-8).
In the other semifinal, Colin Wong made light work of Kyle Chung, winning 4-0.
In the under-21 women’s division, Jasmine Billingy and Thuraia Thomas will be pitted against each other on Sunday when they battle for the top spot. Both athletes are tied on 4 points.
The action continues on Saturday and Sunday with the B Class, under 21 and senior Singles and their respective finals.

 

