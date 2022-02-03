National Senior Table Tennis C/Ships concludes this weekend

Latest update February 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 03, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The second leg of the Senior National Table Tennis Championships, being played at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), came to an end last weekend with players booking their spots for the final action this weekend at the same venue.
Chelsea Edghill and Natalie Cummings made light work of the competition to emerge women’s double champs.
The “C” Class Open Draw saw some new faces turn up on the first day, but by the end of the night, it was only Vicente Henery, Saalih Rahim, Walter Marcus and Ishaka Jackman who had to do battle in the semifinals to book their final spots.
Rahim dominated Henery in the first semifinal. The scores read 3-0 (11-7,11-7,11-9).
In the other matchup, Marcus and Jackman had a close battle before Jackman had the better of Marcus in the 3-2 win.
In the U21 Men’s Singles, Jonathan Van Lange, Kyle Chung, Krystian Sahadeo and Colin Wong were set to do battle in their semifinal bout. Van Lange and Wong were the two victors, and face each other this weekend in the U21 finals.
In match one, Van Lange defeated Sahadeo 4-0 (11-6,11-7,11-3,11-8).
In the other semifinal, Colin Wong made light work of Kyle Chung, winning 4-0.
In the under-21 women’s division, Jasmine Billingy and Thuraia Thomas will be pitted against each other on Sunday when they battle for the top spot. Both athletes are tied on 4 points.
The action continues on Saturday and Sunday with the B Class, under 21 and senior Singles and their respective finals.
Feb 03, 2022Kaieteur News – Organiser of the BOB MARLEY Birthday celebration set for the Mining Town of Linden on Sunday February 6, Canadian based Guyanese Reggae Singer King Mandela is inviting all...
Feb 03, 2022
Feb 03, 2022
Feb 03, 2022
Feb 03, 2022
Feb 03, 2022
Kaieteur News – This is Guyana where nothing makes sense and making sense out of people in this land is a scientific... more
Kaieteur News- There are persons who are more concerned about the Budget of the government than they are about their own... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The second consecutive general elections in Barbados on January 19, at which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]