Ministry records 5 more COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update February 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 03, 2022 News
– 276 new infections
Kaieteur News – A total of five persons from Region Four, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died over a two-day period (January 31 to February 1). This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported that the fatalities are that of an 81-year-old man and four women – a 41-year-old, a 63-year-old, an 80-year-old and an 86-year-old.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,176.
Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 276 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 60,385.
The dashboard also shows that 12 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 84 persons are in institutional isolation, 8,399 are in home isolation and 17 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 50,614 persons have recovered.
