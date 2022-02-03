Latest update February 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ministry records 5 more COVID-19 fatalities

Feb 03, 2022 News

– 276 new infections

Kaieteur News –  A total of five persons from Region Four, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died over a two-day period (January 31 to February 1). This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported that the fatalities are that of an 81-year-old man and four women – a 41-year-old, a 63-year-old, an 80-year-old and an 86-year-old.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,176.
Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 276 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 60,385.
The dashboard also shows that 12 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 84 persons are in institutional isolation, 8,399 are in home isolation and 17 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 50,614 persons have recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Small Goal Football set for Bob Marley’s Birthday celebrations in Linden on Sunday

Small Goal Football set for Bob Marley’s Birthday celebrations in...

Feb 03, 2022

Kaieteur News – Organiser of the BOB MARLEY Birthday celebration set for the Mining Town of Linden on Sunday February 6, Canadian based Guyanese Reggae Singer King Mandela is inviting all...
Read More
ECDCB names squad for DCB Under-15 Inter-Association Competition 2022

ECDCB names squad for DCB Under-15...

Feb 03, 2022

National Senior Table Tennis C/Ships concludes this weekend

National Senior Table Tennis C/Ships concludes...

Feb 03, 2022

FIBA, WABC “Start Coaching” Programme slated for February 16-17

FIBA, WABC “Start Coaching” Programme slated...

Feb 03, 2022

Everest CC Masters make donation to Mashabo Sunrisers CC

Everest CC Masters make donation to Mashabo...

Feb 03, 2022

CECC 10-10 final set for this Sunday

CECC 10-10 final set for this Sunday

Feb 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • What is your bottom line?

    Kaieteur News- There are persons who are more concerned about the Budget of the government than they are about their own... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]