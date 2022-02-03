Miner drowns after canoe sinks in Mazaruni River

Latest update February 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 03, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A miner reportedly drowned on Tuesday after the canoe, in which he and another colleague were travelling in, sank in the Mazaruni River, Region 7.
The dead miner has since been identified as 19-year-old Renaldo Rampersaud.
According to police, the canoe sank sometime around 16:00hrs between a place called ‘Luw Luw’ Island Point and Banana Landing, Middle Mazaruni.
Rampersaud and his colleague were at the time paddling back from a shop located at Banana Landing.
The two worked on a land dredge and had paddled to the shop around 15:00hrs to purchase some items for their mining camp.
However, as they were returning to the camp, the canoe began taking in water and eventually sank. Rampersaud’s friend managed to swim to shore but he (Rampersaud) reportedly went under and failed to resurface.
A search party was launched and Rampersaud’s lifeless body was fished out of the river by his brother around 16:50hrs.
His body has since been transported to Bartica and place in the hospital’s mortuary.
