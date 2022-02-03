Kwakwani gets emergency flood relief supplies through tripartite partnership

Kaieteur News – The Canadian High Commission, along with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Tuesday donated water tanks and other emergency flood relief resources to residents of Kwakwani, Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice (Region 10).

According to a release from the Canadian High Commission, residents of Kwakwani, especially those in Lamp Island and Bamboo Landing, on Tuesday received a quantity of water tanks (56 for Lamp Island and 18 for Bamboo Landing) donated by UNICEF.

Persons in those areas also received hampers including rain boots, collapsible water containers, mosquito nets, face masks and thermometers donated by the Canadian High Commission and the CDC.

This is all part of a collaborative effort to provide relief to communities such as Kwakwani where the devastating effects of the May-June 2021 flood took its toll. Persons in the area are still recovering from the consistent rainfall and unprecedented flood levels of last year.

A ceremony to officiate the distribution took place at the Kwakwani Recreational Centre, which attracted at least 50 residents. The Director General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig gave brief remarks lauding the joint effort. “I am elated to be given the opportunity to deliver remarks at today’s handing over ceremony for the Emergency Flood Relief Project, made possible by our valued partners in humanitarian services, the Canadian Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development and the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) project funded by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).” The Director General also indicated that the CDC and its partners were challenged with responding to multiple flood events in every Administrative Region, along with other hazard impacts such as the 5.7 magnitude earthquake that impacted several communities in Deep South, Rupununi, Region 9 last year. As a result, Relief efforts like this are essential to equip persons with the tools necessary to respond to hazards and disasters in the future.

The Canadian High Commission representative, Political Counsellor, Ms. Caroline Mireault, shared similar sentiments. She recognised the effects of the May-June 2021 floods and the importance of continued support for the vulnerable communities. Ms. Mireault also expressed her joy for having her organisation be a part of such a venture. The Political Counsellor assured attendees that the Canadian High Commission is always poised to help in any way that they can and they aspire to have consistent symbiotic relationship with the CDC.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region 10, Mr. Dwight John and Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) Vice Chairman of Region 10, Mr. Kurt Simeon were also in attendance. Supplies have been distributed to some residents and the remaining items have been handed over to the NDC so that they may disseminate them accordingly.

Eteringbang in Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region 7) is the next community set to receive similar supplies in the near future as they too have been hard-hit by the recent floods, the release added.