Govt. allocates $5B to improve water sector

Kaieteur News – During last week’s 2022 budget presentation, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh announced that $4.9 billion has been budgeted for the improvement of the country’s water sector.

Dr. Singh stated that to guide the efforts in this regard, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) commenced the implementation of its new strategic plan for 2021-2025 to improve access to potable water, enhance the quality of service and reduce non-revenue water.

This strategy, he noted, is one that aims to substantially increase water use efficiency across all sectors and improve the sustainable management and availability of the country’s water resources. Of the $4.9 billion provided to the sector, a sum of $394.5 million has been budgeted under the Hinterland Water Supply Programme (HWSP).

Dr. Singh further stated that the sum will be used for the provision of new water supply systems to be installed in several communities in hinterland Regions across the country, such as Phillipai, Isseneru, Warwatta and Tasserene in Region 7, Itabac in Region 8, as well as Yakarinta and Katoka in Region 9.

The Region Nine Chairman, Brian Allicock, told this publication that the water system at Yakarinta is currently damaged due to water overflow, and has been in that state for a number of years. However, at Katoka there is an available hand dug well, which is stationed around the school and admin area, and gives access to some of the 700 residents.

According to Allicock, under the HWSP programme, the villages will see new artesian wells which will benefit more than 1,300 residents in total.

Meanwhile, during the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office on Tuesday, it was discovered that R. Kissoon Contracting Services was the only company to place a bid, to the tune of $47,860,000, for the installation of a new water supply system.

Dr. Singh told the National Assembly, it is estimated that 70 per cent of the hinterland communities by the end of this year, will have access to potable water compared to 56 percent currently. Additionally, the drilling of the new wells located at Chesney and Parika will be completed within the first six months of this year, he said.

Meanwhile, a sum of $410.7 million was expended in 2021 to increase access and improve the water supply systems in hinterland communities. Works were completed at Katoonarib, Toka, Potarinau, and St. Ignatius in Region 9, as well as Kamarang and Jawalla in Region 7, which benefitted over 3,000 residents in both Regions, according to Dr. Singh.

Further, the completion of the Chiung Mouth water supply system in Region 8, which was completed in the first quarter of 2021 to the tune of $30 million, now provides the entire community with access to potable water for the first time. The new system, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, said, brought joy to close to 200 residents as they are now able to access portable water in their homes after being unable to do so for over four years.