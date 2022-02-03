Everest CC Masters make donation to Mashabo Sunrisers CC

– Triumph in 25- over fixture

Kaieteur News – The Everest Cricket Club Masters team, with assistance from a number of businesses, have presented a quantity of cricket equipment, uniforms and cash to the Mashabo Sunrisers Cricket Club which is located behind Huis’t Dieren village on the Essequibo Coast.

The Everest CC Masters team visited the area and engaged the host in a 25-over fixture on Sunday last and made the presentation which the club gleefully accepted. Mashabo Sunrisers CC was formed over two decades ago and started to play competitive hardball cricket in 2016. The club also plays softball cricket and volleyball.

Captain of the Mashabo Sunrisers CC Decasey Williams expressed gratitude to Everest Masters team and said it was a historic moment for them since it is the first time they have received such assistance.

He stated that the entire community is thankful and added that they would like to visit the Everest Cricket Club for a return fixture.

Captain of the Everest Cricket Club Masters Rajesh Singh said they are happy to be given an opportunity to render assistance to the community and encouraged the members of club to take sports seriously. Singh added that their team is not only about playing cricket, but to assist in the development of the sport and young players.

Singh thanked the sponsors, which included West Indian Sports Complex, Trophy Stall, New Doctor’s Clinic, Rajace Auto Plus, Everest Cricket Club and Everest Cricket Club Masters team.

Toshao of the village Arefa Shabeer thanked the Everest CC and donors for their kind gesture and said they were happy for the visit. She stated that their assistance will help in the development of sport in the area and serve as motivation for the youths.

The donation of the cricket uniforms to the team was brainchild of Managing Director of New Doctor’s Clinic Satyendra Khemraj and was sponsored by Khemraj, CEO of Rajace Auto Plus Rajesh Singh and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall.

In an invited comment, Khemraj who also plays of the Everest CC Masters said he visited the community in December for some charity work and made a commitment to assist with the uniforms, and he was happy to deliver on his promise. He thanked Singh and Sunich for their input and is encouraging the youths to take sports seriously as well as their education since the two complement each other well.

Khemraj would have also made similar donation to clubs in several outlying areas in Guyana and said he will continue to support the development of sports.

Meanwhile, Everest Cricket Club Masters defeated the home team by 43 runs. Batting first, the visitors managed 165-9. Usherdeva Balgobin made 40, Beesham Singh scored 26, Ravi Narayan 24 and Gavin Singh 19.

Alonzo Christian claimed 2-23, Decasey Williams took 2-26, Norman Fredericks 2-29 and Conroy Charles 2-29.

Mashabo Sunrisers were bowled out for 122 in 14.3 overs, in reply. Richard Smith struck 48, Charles 13 and Fredericks 12. Gavin Singh captured 3-19, Randy Lindore snared 3-28 and Ariel Tilku 2-17.

Lindore was named man-of-the-match, while Singh took the most economical bowler prize, Balgobin picked up the prize for hitting the most sixes and Smith collected the prize for being the best batsman on the home team. The game was sponsored by members of the Everest CC Masters team. (Zaheer Mohamed)