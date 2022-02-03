ECDCB names squad for DCB Under-15 Inter-Association Competition 2022

Latest update February 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 03, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The East Coast Demerara Cricket Board (ECDCB) has announced the 15-man squad and reserves for the Demerara Cricket Board Under-15 Inter-Association Competition. Four (4) other teams will participate in the competition, namely Georgetown, West Demerara, East Bank Demerara and Upper Demerara.
The Inter-Association Competition will precede the Guyana Cricket Board/Dave Narine Imports and Exports Under-15 Inter-County Tournament which is expected to be conducted during the latter half of February 2022.
The ECDCB Under-15 team will be led by Arun Gainda who possesses a wealth of experience at this level, having first represented the GCB’s President X1 team at the tender age of 11 years old and progressing to play for Demerara Under-15 in 2019.
The East Coast Demerara Cricket Board Under-15 squad is:
Arun Gainda(Captain), Trilok Nanan (Vice Captain), Mickel Sharma, Ravin Persaud, Rishi Seodat, Alonzo Ramsingh, Antonio Chan, Munesh Outar, Gopaul Ramchand, Aaron Kissoon, Mohan Jagernauth, Udesh Jaikarran, Fauiz Ali and Adrian Kissoon.
The reserves are: Joshua Bollers, Nicholas Rukhdeo, Daniel Kissoon, Richardo Singh and Amit Prashad.
