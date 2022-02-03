Latest update February 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

ECDCB names squad for DCB Under-15 Inter-Association Competition 2022

Feb 03, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The East Coast Demerara Cricket Board (ECDCB) has announced the 15-man squad and reserves for the Demerara Cricket Board Under-15 Inter-Association Competition. Four (4) other teams will participate in the competition, namely Georgetown, West Demerara, East Bank Demerara and Upper Demerara.

Arun Gainda

Mickel Sharma

The Inter-Association Competition will precede the Guyana Cricket Board/Dave Narine Imports and Exports Under-15 Inter-County Tournament which is expected to be conducted during the latter half of February 2022.
The ECDCB Under-15 team will be led by Arun Gainda who possesses a wealth of experience at this level, having first represented the GCB’s President X1 team at the tender age of 11 years old and progressing to play for Demerara Under-15 in 2019.

Trilok Nanan

The East Coast Demerara Cricket Board Under-15 squad is:
Arun Gainda(Captain), Trilok Nanan (Vice Captain), Mickel Sharma, Ravin Persaud, Rishi Seodat, Alonzo Ramsingh, Antonio Chan, Munesh Outar, Gopaul Ramchand, Aaron Kissoon, Mohan Jagernauth, Udesh Jaikarran, Fauiz Ali and Adrian Kissoon.
The reserves are: Joshua Bollers, Nicholas Rukhdeo, Daniel Kissoon, Richardo Singh and Amit Prashad.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Small Goal Football set for Bob Marley’s Birthday celebrations in Linden on Sunday

Small Goal Football set for Bob Marley’s Birthday celebrations in...

Feb 03, 2022

Kaieteur News – Organiser of the BOB MARLEY Birthday celebration set for the Mining Town of Linden on Sunday February 6, Canadian based Guyanese Reggae Singer King Mandela is inviting all...
Read More
ECDCB names squad for DCB Under-15 Inter-Association Competition 2022

ECDCB names squad for DCB Under-15...

Feb 03, 2022

National Senior Table Tennis C/Ships concludes this weekend

National Senior Table Tennis C/Ships concludes...

Feb 03, 2022

FIBA, WABC “Start Coaching” Programme slated for February 16-17

FIBA, WABC “Start Coaching” Programme slated...

Feb 03, 2022

Everest CC Masters make donation to Mashabo Sunrisers CC

Everest CC Masters make donation to Mashabo...

Feb 03, 2022

CECC 10-10 final set for this Sunday

CECC 10-10 final set for this Sunday

Feb 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • What is your bottom line?

    Kaieteur News- There are persons who are more concerned about the Budget of the government than they are about their own... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]