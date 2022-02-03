CECC 10-10 final set for this Sunday

Kaieteur News – The inaugural Central Essequibo Cricket Committee (CECC) Invitational ten-ten knockout final is slated for Sunday at Reliance Sports Ground, Essequibo Coast.

But before the championship fixture, eight teams are still in the race as the quarterfinal action will begin at 10:00hrs with four matches.

The final will commence at 15:00hrs, according to president of the CECC Trevis Simon.

At Reliance Sports venue, Reliance Hustlers Sports Club will collide with Reliance Sports Club while at the same time, Invaders Masters will lock horns with Bacchus Bulls at Imam Bacchus facility.

The two other matches will see Queenstown tackling Charity at Anna Regina Multilateral School Ground also from 10:00hrs and across at Affiance venue, Rising Stars will confront Aurora Knight Riders.

After these games, the top four teams will advance to the semifinals stage before the decider begins for a top prize of $70,000 and a trophy, while the second-place side is set to pocket $30,000 and a trophy as well.

In the opening round last Sunday, Rovindra Parasram hit an aggressive 62 to inspire Reliance Hustlers Sports Club to a commanding 37-run victory over Young Achievers. Hustlers raked up a formidable 120-4 off the 10-overs, while Achievers only reached 83-6 when the overs expired. Nathan Persaud supported the right-handed Parasram with 25. Ganesh Gopaul made 34 in Young Achievers’ chase as off-spinner and captain Trevis Simon grabbed 3-6 off his two overs.

At the Reliance Sports Ground earlier in the day, seamer Hassan Rahim helped Charity defeat JC X1 by 18 runs. Rahim grabbed 5-3 in one over including four wickets from as many deliveries. JC X1 only responded with 58-6 from the reduced seven overs after Charity scored 76-5. The reduction of the overs was due to the late arrival of both teams.

At Imam Bacchus Ground, Bacchus Bulls whipped Devonshire Castle/Walton Hall by ten wickets. Devonshire Castle/Walton Hall only made 79-5, while Bacchus Bulls replied with 80-0 with 11 balls unused. Sheldon Charles hit a flamboyant, unbeaten 43 for the victorious combination.

Back at Reliance, Queenstown brushed aside Reliance Hustlers A team by 70 runs. Queenstown rattled up a formidable 153-4 from the 10-overs while Hustlers A team only reached 83-5 when the 10-overs ran out. Carl Gilgeous led the way for Queenstown with 56 while a good contribution came from Wazim Mohammed with 48.

Invaders Masters beat Affiance by a handsome nine-wicket margin. On an Imam Bacchus pitch, Affiance only got to an inadequate 59-4 from the 10-overs, while Invaders Masters surpassed the target in the 8th over. Fazir Khan hit 27 not out. His teammate Amit Persaud had earlier taken 3-14 from his two overs.

Reliance Sports Club got the better of Cotton Field by five wickets to round off the initial segment. Rising Stars drew the bye, while Aurora Knight Riders claimed a walkover from Lima whose players were absent due to work commitment.