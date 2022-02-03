Brands on supermarket shelves a long time

Dear Editor

Kaieteur News – It seems the GA-FDD is now awake from its slumber as it is now aware of foreign labelled cooking oil on the local market (News Room Feb 1/GT Feb 2). The brands identified have been on supermarket shelves and elsewhere for a very long time. And, if as claimed, these brands were illegally imported while not in keeping with labeling requirements, how come supermarkets and other agencies were allowed to put and offer them for sale to the public?

Has GNBS a role in this, to ensure standards were adhered to and maintained?

Would there be consequences for these establishments which offer products not in keeping with legal requirements and which might not have been lawfully imported?

Regards

Shamshun Mohamed