Body of man found at Vryheid Lust

Kaieteur News – The naked body of an unidentified man was discovered yesterday lying in the grass on a dam beside the Vryheid’s Lust main road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).Passersby, sometime after 14:00hrs, reportedly noticed the individual, who they said was homeless, lying still and unresponsive, and decided to summon police.

An ambulance with paramedics onboard visited the scene and officially pronounced the individual dead.

Undertakers were then called in to remove the man’s body.

Investigations are ongoing.