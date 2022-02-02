Three more Covid-19 deaths; 220 new cases

Kaieteur News- – An unvaccinated 30-year-old woman from Region Four is the youngest among the country’s three latest COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday.

This is according to the Ministry of Health which reported that an unvaccinated 83-year-old woman from Region Seven and a 76-year-old man from Region 10 whose vaccinated status was unknown have also died from the virus.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,171. The Ministry via its latest COVID-19 dashboard recorded 220 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 60,109. The dashboard data shows that 13 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 184 persons in institutional isolation, 9,447 in home isolation and 16 in institutional isolation. To date, a total of 49,294 persons have recovered from the virus.