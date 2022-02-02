Police probe death of Mazaruni infant

Kaieteur News– Police in Regional Division #7 are reporting that a two-month-old boy has died in what is currently being treated as unnatural circumstances.

Police in a release said that according to the report, Telson Williams died on 2022-01-31 about 17:00 hours in the vicinity of Boa Falls, Middle Mazaruni River while in the care of his mother who hails from Diamond, EBD but operates a land dredge at Semang Backdam.

The 23-year-old woman told police that she left Tamakay Landing with the child in good health on 2022-01-04, however on 2022-01-29 she went to Semang to tend to her dredge and the next day while bathing the child, she observed a whitish substance oozing from his ear.

Vickasey Gilmore (mother of the child) said the following day she took the child to Issano Health Post but upon arrival it was closed. Contact was made with the Chief Health Worker, Ridley Joseph, who advised that the child be taken to Bartica Hospital the following day.

His mother however went away to Semang Landing and while on the way she said the child became motionless. The body is presently lying at Issano Health Post awaiting transportation to Bartica to conduct a P.M.E.