Latest update February 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police probe death of Mazaruni infant

Feb 02, 2022 News

Kaieteur News– Police in Regional Division #7 are reporting that a two-month-old boy has died in what is currently being treated as unnatural circumstances.
Police in a release said that according to the report, Telson Williams died on 2022-01-31 about 17:00 hours in the vicinity of Boa Falls, Middle Mazaruni River while in the care of his mother who hails from Diamond, EBD but operates a land dredge at Semang Backdam.
The 23-year-old woman told police that she left Tamakay Landing with the child in good health on 2022-01-04, however on 2022-01-29 she went to Semang to tend to her dredge and the next day while bathing the child, she observed a whitish substance oozing from his ear.
Vickasey Gilmore (mother of the child) said the following day she took the child to Issano Health Post but upon arrival it was closed. Contact was made with the Chief Health Worker, Ridley Joseph, who advised that the child be taken to Bartica Hospital the following day.
His mother however went away to Semang Landing and while on the way she said the child became motionless. The body is presently lying at Issano Health Post awaiting transportation to Bartica to conduct a P.M.E.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Cricket gear for young Cricketers in Guyana…‘Cricket Equipment Guyana’ supports project

Cricket gear for young Cricketers in Guyana…‘Cricket...

Feb 02, 2022

Kaieteur News- Promising East Coast U-15 fast bowler Alonzo Ramsingh is the latest young cricketer in Guyana to gain from “Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” project....
Read More
Dinesh Joseph delighted after appointed Chairman of Junior ECB selectors

Dinesh Joseph delighted after appointed Chairman...

Feb 02, 2022

GHB’s Tricia Fiedtkou re-elected to Pan Am Hockey Federation Board

GHB’s Tricia Fiedtkou re-elected to Pan Am...

Feb 02, 2022

Guyana lose 2-1 to Suriname in friendly

Guyana lose 2-1 to Suriname in friendly

Feb 02, 2022

Volleyball Federation not surprised at budget allocation for Sports, lauds Government

Volleyball Federation not surprised at budget...

Feb 01, 2022

Guyana Badminton Association commends government on budget 2022

Guyana Badminton Association commends government...

Feb 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • What is your bottom line?

    Kaieteur News- There are persons who are more concerned about the Budget of the government than they are about their own... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]