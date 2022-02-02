Latest update February 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Ole people nah easy!

Feb 02, 2022 Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News- With email and WHATSAPP and Messenger and Instagram dem boys surprise dat dem still gat Post Office. Lang ago dem boys use to get plenty Christmas Cards. But dis year dem boys nah get none. But all Christmas Day, people sending electronic messages to dem boys phone.
It mek yuh wonder bout de future of post offices, postal workers and all dem stamps wah done print already. Dat is why dem boys surprise when dem read dat an intruder get caught in one ah dem post office.
Dem boys remember de days when yuh used to have to go to de post office fuh buy yuh stamp and nuff ole people does use de opportunity fuh write dem letter at de post office.
It bring back memory of de time wan old man approach de post office teller. De old man say, “Sir, ah sorry to bother yuh but could you address this post card for me? Meh arthritis acting up today and I can’t even hold a pen.”
“Certainly sir,” said de teller, “I’d be glad to.”
He write out de address and also agree to write a short message and sign de card for de old man. Finally, de teller ask, “Now, is there anything else I can do for you?”
De old man thought about it fuh a moment and say, “Yes, at the end could you just add, ‘P.S.: Please excuse the sloppy hand-writing.'”
Talk half. Leff half.

Features/Columnists

  • What is your bottom line?

    Kaieteur News- There are persons who are more concerned about the Budget of the government than they are about their own... more

