Man faces jail sentence for robbery

Kaieteur News- A 30-year-old man, Christopher Gonsalves was remanded to prison on Tuesday on a charge of robbery.

Gonsalves appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Issacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded to prison until February 28, 2022, pending a probation report for sentencing.

The court heard that on January 21, 2022 at Camp Street, Werk-en-Rust, Gonsalves broke into a home and robbed the two victims, Otas Iobahan and Shanet Daly of the following items: one purse, one Nigerian Passport, one laptop, one cellphone, more than $200,000 in cash and some personal items.

Iobahan claims that around 12:30hrs he secured his apartment and went to bed. However, about 03:30hrs his girlfriend woke him and told him the apartment was broken into. Upon making checks the couple discovered that the items listed above were missing. They then made a report to the police, who launched an investigation.

Acting on information received Gonsalves was contacted and told of the allegation which he confessed to and informed that the articles were returned to the victims. The accused however, claimed that the door was open and he was under the influence of alcohol and was unaware of his actions. In response Iobahan stated that the door could not have been open and insisted that Gonsalves opened the back door and entered. He further claimed that the bag was returned. However he needs his passport to travel.