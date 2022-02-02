Latest update February 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Juveniles among four remanded for stabbing girl, 16

Feb 02, 2022 News

Evelyn Alfonso and Roxanna Alfonso

Kaieteur News – Two juveniles are among four Venezuelan sisters who were on Tuesday remanded to prison for attempting to kill a 16-year-old girl.
Evelyn Alfonso, 22, and Roxanna Alfonso, 20, along with their two younger siblings, 16 and 14, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse to answer to the attempted murder charge.
They were not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on January 28, 2022, at Cummings Street, Georgetown, they attempted to murder a 16-year-old girl.
Roxanna and Evelyn were remanded to prison while their younger siblings were remanded to the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre. They are expected to make their next court appearance on February 11, 2022.
The court heard that on the day in question, about 9:00 hours, the victim was at Cummings Street in the company of her aunty, when she was confronted by the four sisters whom she had a previous altercation.
It was stated that the two younger siblings were armed with knives and they all used bricks to pelt in the direction of the victim and her aunt. A scuffle ensued, during which the victim received two stab wounds to her neck. The injured teen was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was admitted as a patient. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. The suspects were later arrested and charged for attempted murder.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Cricket gear for young Cricketers in Guyana…‘Cricket Equipment Guyana’ supports project

Cricket gear for young Cricketers in Guyana…‘Cricket...

Feb 02, 2022

Kaieteur News- Promising East Coast U-15 fast bowler Alonzo Ramsingh is the latest young cricketer in Guyana to gain from “Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” project....
Read More
Dinesh Joseph delighted after appointed Chairman of Junior ECB selectors

Dinesh Joseph delighted after appointed Chairman...

Feb 02, 2022

GHB’s Tricia Fiedtkou re-elected to Pan Am Hockey Federation Board

GHB’s Tricia Fiedtkou re-elected to Pan Am...

Feb 02, 2022

Guyana lose 2-1 to Suriname in friendly

Guyana lose 2-1 to Suriname in friendly

Feb 02, 2022

Volleyball Federation not surprised at budget allocation for Sports, lauds Government

Volleyball Federation not surprised at budget...

Feb 01, 2022

Guyana Badminton Association commends government on budget 2022

Guyana Badminton Association commends government...

Feb 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • What is your bottom line?

    Kaieteur News- There are persons who are more concerned about the Budget of the government than they are about their own... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]