Juveniles among four remanded for stabbing girl, 16

Kaieteur News – Two juveniles are among four Venezuelan sisters who were on Tuesday remanded to prison for attempting to kill a 16-year-old girl.

Evelyn Alfonso, 22, and Roxanna Alfonso, 20, along with their two younger siblings, 16 and 14, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse to answer to the attempted murder charge.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on January 28, 2022, at Cummings Street, Georgetown, they attempted to murder a 16-year-old girl.

Roxanna and Evelyn were remanded to prison while their younger siblings were remanded to the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre. They are expected to make their next court appearance on February 11, 2022.

The court heard that on the day in question, about 9:00 hours, the victim was at Cummings Street in the company of her aunty, when she was confronted by the four sisters whom she had a previous altercation.

It was stated that the two younger siblings were armed with knives and they all used bricks to pelt in the direction of the victim and her aunt. A scuffle ensued, during which the victim received two stab wounds to her neck. The injured teen was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was admitted as a patient. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. The suspects were later arrested and charged for attempted murder.