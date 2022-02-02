Guyana lose 2-1 to Suriname in friendly

Kaieteur News- A local Golden Jaguars outfit comprising of local based players showed fight but were outclassed 2-1 by Suriname in their international friendly away to the Victor’s at the Flora Stadium in the capital Paramaribo.

Guyana matched skills well with the Dutch men in the opening minutes and MLS bound Omari Glasgow had a great opportunity to fire the Guyanese ahead in the eight minute but couldn’t connect to a whizzing and dangerous flat cross from the wing.

Twenty-two year-old Jamilhio Fitgers scored both of Suriname’s goals with the first coming in the 13th minute of play. The winger picked up a rebound from a blocked shot from just outside the box and fired an unstoppable shot past Guyana’s number 1 Sese Norville from the edge of the square, to give the home side the early lead.

Guyana battled to stay within the match but the Surinamese were more organised and dangerous in their build up plays.

Suriname then doubled their lead in the 52nd minute when Ritgers hammered a unstoppable shot across Norville from a very tight angle inside the box, close to the by line.

Winger Trayon Bobb kept running at Suriname’s defence and was rewarded in the 89th minute with a consolation goal.