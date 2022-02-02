GHB’s Tricia Fiedtkou re-elected to Pan Am Hockey Federation Board

Kaieteur News – Vice President of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), Tricia Fiedtkou, was re-elected to the Executive Board of the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF), following the Board of Directors meeting hosted in Santiago, Chile over the weekend.

The congress also saw the re-election of Alberto Budeisky who will serve as PAHF’s President for a four-year term.

Fiedtkou’s stint will be the same as the head of the Federation along with other officials from Panama, Chile and Canada. Guyana was represented at the congress and election of the Pan AM Hockey Federation by the GHB President, Phillip Fernandes.

The Vice President disclosed that the global pandemic stalled her first two-year term, so she is grateful for the chance to make an impact after being re-elected.

“I’m happy once again to be elected to the Pan Am executive Board since my last term was two years and that started in August 2019; and in 2020 nothing happened so I felt like I didn’t have a chance to do anything,” she said.

The former national player is also quite enthused at the fact that Caribbean will now be separated from Central America, which will allow her more controlled capacity to develop the game.

Fiedtkou added, “In 2021, the Pan Am Board was only able to have three major tournaments for the year which was a good thing, but also a bad thing because it was lacking in participation under some very challenging COVID protocols. Going forward, the most important thing is that one of the statues that was passed at the last congress is that the Caribbean will now be separated from Central America, so we will be able to have our tournaments and I am looking forward to promoting that and working towards the development of the younger hockey nations.”

Meanwhile, the PANAM Cup Championship concluded on Sunday as Argentina reigned supreme in the men’s category with a 5 – 1 victory over Chile. This meant both teams booked their berth in the hockey World Cup scheduled for July in Spain and the Netherlands.

In the Women’s division, the Argentines sank the host nation Chile, 4-2, to book a place in the upcoming International Hockey Federation World Cup set for India in January 2023.