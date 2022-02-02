Freddie Kissoon is the most discussed Guyanese journalist

Dear Editor,

Please permit me to respond to Tacuma Ogunseye’s criticism of Freddie Kissoon in your newspaper on Jan 28, 2022 (Re: Addressing Kissoon’s attack on Walter Rodney).

Mr. Ogunseye suggested Mr. Kissoon has impugned the integrity of Dr. Walter Rodney and others in the WPA. I would respectfully ask Mr. Ogunseye to educate us on two (2) areas where Dr. Rodney and the WPA has made a contribution or did something of material value that has contributed to the betterment of the Guyanese people.

It is not a trick question.

Many Guyanese are curious because we do not know of a single area, idea or contribution that Dr. Rodney or the WPA has achieved that has specifically led to an improvement to the Guyanese way of life.

It is tragic that the people, who purport to love Dr. Rodney, are now the very ones who are glorifying and worshiping at the feet of his killers.

In his letter Mr. Ogunseye further wrote that Mr. Kissoon has, “in his fast-diminishing base of readers outside the PPP/C.”

Nothing is further from the truth.

Freddie Kissoon is the most read, debated and famous journalist in the Caribbean. Bar none! If you do not share this conclusion Mr. Ogunseye, I respectfully ask you…. please name the person in the Caribbean that you believe is the most read or debated journalist?

In the diaspora, Mr. Kissoon is the most mentioned and discussed name in Guyanese politics. When I go to the restaurant, the bar or simply waiting to pick up my grandson from school, the conversation almost always has the ubiquitous question ‘did you see what Freddie wrote last night?” Here in New York, Kaieteur News electronic copies usually come online at 11:30 p.m. There are battalions of Guyanese who wait up every night to read Mr. Kissoon columns. Many people read them not only for their political ramifications and nuances, but also for their literary prose and English vernacular. Personally, I read Mr. Kissoon because of his great and varied knowledge of the history and machinations of Guyanese political landscape. No one knows Guyanese political history more than Mr. Kissoon.

Freddie Kissoon is the most discussed Guyanese journalist on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. He is repeatedly mentioned by opposition members of parliament (APNU) more than any other private Guyanese citizen. Even the people who dislike and disagree with Mr. Kissoon, follow his writings. It is common knowledge that Dr. David Hinds and his fellow Facebook antagonists and their guests repeatedly mentioned Mr. Kissoon in their podcasts and Facebook posts.

I am not a political person and have voted only once in my life. I was forced to vote for the PNC in 1978, or risk losing my local teaching job. I have never met, seen or spoken to Mr. Kissoon. I did some email exchanges with him several years ago, when I felt he was being too harsh, biased and unfair to the PPP. My words were nasty and my language was colourful. I am aware that many of my friends also sent abusive letters to him for what we perceived to be his hatred for the PPP.

At no time did Mr. Kissoon responded in kind, with the nasty tone or tenor that we sent to him.

Over the years, in totality, Freddie Kissoon has attacked the PPP more than the PNC. Not surprisingly, the PPP has reciprocated and attacked Mr. Kissoon.

These PPP attacks were not only verbal but also physical, including throwing faeces in his face. Mr. Ogunseye, could you please tell us if you defended Mr. Kissoon when he was under attack and his life was in danger by the PPP?

Mr. Ogunseye has selected and collected amnesia about these salient facts!

Respectively submitted,

Chitrakha Persaud