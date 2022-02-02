Cricket gear for young Cricketers in Guyana…‘Cricket Equipment Guyana’ supports project

Kaieteur News- Promising East Coast U-15 fast bowler Alonzo Ramsingh is the latest young cricketer in Guyana to gain from “Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” project.

Ramsingh was recently spotted by Anil Beharry, a partner in this initiative, at a recently concluded trial match played at LBI ground to select the East Coast U-15 team to participate in the DCB Inter Association Competition.

The Competition will be used by the DCB selectors to select the Demerara team for the Inter County tournament. Beharry then approached Ajay Gainda, the owner of Cricket Equipment Guyana for assistance. The young Gainda did not hesitate to oblige.

Ajay himself is a solid right hand opener and right hand off spinner who represented Guyana at the Under15 and Under17 levels.

At a simple presentation held recently at Bel Air Rubis Gas Station, Bel Air Public Road, Georgetown, Gainda stated that he is happy to be part of this project and to give to young and promising cricketers.

He added that he also saw the skills of Ramsingh and is confident that with the correct guidance, he is one for the future.

‘Cricket Equipment Guyana’ is the only authorized distributor of authentic SS and SG brand of cricket gear, while Gainmart Supermarket of University of Guyana Road, is the sole authorized importer of the brands.

The store sells top quality cricket with the aim of making it affordable to cricketers in Guyana.

Ramsingh was in receipt of one pair of bowling shoes with a value of $20,000. He expressed his thanks to Beharry and his initiative and the sponsor and promised to work hard on his game with an eye for national selection in the 2022 Regional Under15 Competition.

Total cricket related items collected so far: $40,000 cash, two trophies, three cricket boots, twelve pairs of batting pads, fourteen bats, nine pairs of batting gloves and four cricket bags.

To date, twenty-three young players from Essequibo Coast, Pomeroon, Georgetown, the East Canje, East Coast, Berbice and Upper Corentyne area have already benefited from a junior gear bag, two trophies, nine bats, one pair of bowling shoes, six pairs of batting pads and six pairs of batting gloves.

In addition, the Rose Hall Estate Cricket Club benefited from a pair of stumps and bails and two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats.

This project is a joint initiative by Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry. Cricket related items, used or new, will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders will also assist to identify talent.

Persons who wish to make a contribution can contact Anil Beharry or Kishan Das.

Beharry and Das take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romesh Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo, Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall and Cricket Equipment Guyana.

More distribution will be done as soon as the gear is available. Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623-6875 or Kishan Das on 1-718-664-0896. (Sean Devers)