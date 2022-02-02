Bob Marley’s 77th B/Day concert at Pegasus pool side Feb 5

…Organising member King Mandela talks about life growing up

By Sean Devers

Caribbean Feedback Productions has collaborated with Reggae Kingdom and Guyanoil Inc. (Canada) to put on what is promised to be a pulsating Reggae Concert at Pegasus Pool side on Saturday February 5 from 19:00 hrs. to celebrate the 77th Birthday of the late great Robert Nester Marley.

The Concert will feature top local and International artistes including the Heat Wave Band, Canadian based Guyanese King Mandela, Sacred Warrior and Mario Kein while special guests will be MC Malcom ’Wickedee’ Ferreira, Ras Camo and Carl ‘Zion’ Younge.

Early Bird tickets cost $2,000while at the door you pay $500 more.

This Concert is part of the month-long celebrations for Black History Month. The local hosting of the concert started seven years ago and is organised by King Mandela (Matussala Mandela Mannings) and Ras Leon Saul.

“It’s been very hard in general to get sponsorship. However, for this Bob Marley celebration concert, things appear to be looking up but I would like to see more recognition, funding and development for Artists in Guyana. I have not met with the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport since I got here but I contacted him via email,” Mandela said.

He said that he became interested in Black History activities because it is a representation of his culture and it also signifies the growth of Guyana’s journey from Slavery. “Come to Pegasus it would be a night to remember, a night of celebration, a night of professional reggae music from Guyana. Backed by Guyana number one band, the Heat Wave, Pegasus will be a heated area come Saturday night, so heated is good thing we will be close to the pool,” said Mandela.

Born on August 31, 1984, little Mandel grew up on Durban Street. He said life was good as a youngster. “I attended Freeburg Primary and from then it was private schools and tutors. Then I just wanted to play football, I attended St George’s High School and Sophia School again just so I could play a Coca-Cola tournament,” King Mandela who now reside in Toronto, Canada reminisced.

His life has always been one of musical influences from persons like his father Ras Sangie, who is also a reggae artist and a big influence on his musical career.

“He was the first person to put a mic in my hands and say sing say something nah. And on to this day I enjoy singing some of his songs… so yeah, big influence… Popa Sangi,” Mandela said with a chuckle.

He came to prominence in 1993 at nine-year-old when he was called on stage by England’s Reggie icon Maxi Priest to perform and it was a life changing moment for the talented pre-teen. “Life changed but not in a big way. But I got to fly out to Barbados for the first time for Sun Splash with Steel Pulse in 1993.”

Asked about his favourite moments on stage, Mandela related: “I have a few; the Maxie Priest show would be number one. One moment I was a fan then the other I was rocking a large audience. Then the second would be at 1993 Sun Splash with Steel Pulse, this time I was on a world stage.” He said the feeling at Sun Splash was surreal. It was a legendary feeling after my performance at the Maxie Priest show. My flight was booked immediately,” informed Mandela, whose only daughter is named Mandecia.

“I just knew that I know how to sing on a riddim from a tender age. Everything else just happened like a dream,” continued the Guyanese entertainer who says he is single but can’t wait to get

married.

The young Mandela says he got help from his Mom, who is one of his biggest fans and Mr Davie Simmons, his first Manager and ‘King of the Dancehall’ Mark Myrie aka Buju Banton. In 1997 Simmons became Mandela’s Manager and the youth played a starring role in Buju Banton’s ‘I wanna be loved’ music video.

“Buju simply asked my manager for little Mandela to star in his music video, and just like that Mandela face was all over the globe. I think that video did a whole lot for me up on to this day,” disclosed Mandela as he explained how he got into that Video.

After three years in the United States, performing at many charities, benefits and mini shows he returned to Guyana in 2000. “I left Guyana in 2006 to live in Canada, when my dad sent for me. It was a worthwhile trip because daddy had left several years’ prior to then,” informed Mandela who listens to all music but most enjoys the reggae genre.

“My favourite Reggae artists would be Mr. Marley, Dennis Brown and Steel Pulse, just to name a few. Fast forward to now, it’s Sizzla and Capleton. But my all-time favourite is definitely Buju Banton. All of them are positive artist that sing real music. It’s like going to school and listening to my favourite artist,” said the 37-year-old.

When asked if he thought that Guyanese Reggae singers could make it big here without having to go overseas, Mandela said, “In some way yes, but it starts by getting royalties first and that will help in some way of them not having to leave Guyana,” said Mandela, who added that he is playing a role in helping young kids who show an interest in singing Reggae songs.

