An agricultural nightmare! APNU+AFC wasted $720M to procure damaged fire pumps for drainage works

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – The agriculture sector is well known for its impressive contributions to Guyana’s economic wellbeing. But hidden under that veil, are numerous nightmarish stories of excessive wastage of taxpayers’ money, corruption, and fraud.

Detailing one of those horror stories to members of the National Assembly on Tuesday morning was Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha. He disclosed during his contribution to the debates on budget 2022, that the APNU+AFC regime track record shows contempt for the Guyanese people as it wasted over $720M to procure fire pumps for drainage works.

Expounding further, the minister said, “Poor infrastructure, drainage, and irrigations problems became a nightmare for farmers under the APNU/AFC government. When we first took office in (August) 2020, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority was plagued by the challenges that came with inoperable pumps and excavators, even though our farmers were paying exorbitant rates.”

Mustapha said, “…but I will tell you what they did, they bought 12 defective pumps from India, then paid 75 percent of the costs upfront and the pumps were unable to perform. Imagine you bought fire pumps to do work in drainage for the agriculture sector. That is the track record of these people!”

CONTRACT DETAILS

Kaieteur News subsequently discovered that the contract in question was awarded to Apollo International Limited by the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) back in June 2018. The contract details state that the company, which is registered in India, was required to ensure the design, supply, installation and commissioning of nine fixed pumps and three mobile high-capacity drainage pumps and associated structures/equipment. The cost of the contract was US$3,602,014. The sum of US$2,868,719 was paid up front by NDIA.

This newspaper understands that the fixed Pumps were installed at Devonshire Castle (2 nos.), Hampton Court (2 nos.), Den Amstel (1 no.) Nootenzuil (1 no.) Hope (1 no.), Rose Hall (1 no.), and Mora Point (1 no.) The three mobile pumps are installed at Ruimveldt North, Sussex Street and Cowan Street.

During the commissioning stage of the pumps, investigating officials attached to the Agriculture Ministry were keen to note that all sorts of mechanical issues were observed from December 30, 2020, to present. These ranged from parts overheating, electrical problems with the control panel, alignment difficulties, leaking gear box, broken drive shafts, engine back pressuring, broken gears and gear box etc.

Due to the many problems that were observed during the commissioning stage of the pumps, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority began to request from Apollo International Limited the performance curves, engine specifications and clarification of the performance of the pumps and engines supplied.

But after doing its own research, NDIA made the horrifying discovery that the equipment supplied was actually rated for “fire pump application” and worse yet, they were all undersized. Minister Mustapha has since disclosed that the government will ensure measures are taken to protect the interest of the State as he said the Attorney General’s Chambers is now handling the matter.

CORRECTIVE ACTION

In addition to pursuing legal action, Mustapha said budget 2022 will provide some corrective action as it has placed focus on expanding and strengthening drainage and irrigation systems with a $13 Billion allocation. In 2022, Mustapha said his ministry will embark on a Flood and Economic Recovery and Resilience Programme that is focused on long term agriculture infrastructural development which will build the climate resilience of the agriculture sector and ensure food security by ensuring there is little disruption to the food supply due to shocks such as floods.

To this end, Kaieteur News understands that $1 Billion will be invested for the urgent acquisition of the needed equipment to enhance flood protection and build operational capacity. Also, mobile pumps will be strategically placed in locations that are considered flood-prone, along with earth moving equipment (long and short boom excavators, mini excavators, bulldozers) which will be purchased to help build the flood protection systems. Minister Mustapha said these two interventions are important since they will improve the drainage and irrigation systems along with the flood-prone agricultural areas.

The Minister also said plans are in place to construct major outfall channels in Regions Three, Five, and Six which will be similar to the Northern Relief Channel at Hope/Dochfour, East Coast Demerara, conceptualized and constructed by the PPP/C administration before demitting office in 2015.

Minister Mustapha said, “…It is impactful projects like these that will build the resilience of the agriculture sector. Our government remains resolute to building back better and ensuring that the agriculture sector is equipped and has the necessary infrastructure to aid the increase in domestic production and remain food secure.”