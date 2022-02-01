Woman gets 2 years for stealing $1.2M from employer

Kaieteur News – Twenty-four-year-old Reshma Deoroop of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara was on Monday sentenced to two years imprisonment for stealing $1.2 million from her employer.

Deoroop made her first court appearance in October 2020, and was charged with the offence of larceny by clerk or servant contrary to Section 185 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act.

Deoroop had denied the charge which states that on June 22, 2020 at Barrack Street, Kingston, Georgetown, she, being employed as a clerk or servant by Tesouro Resources and Grey Wolf Resources, stole the sum of $50,000, Property of Tesouro Resources and Grey Wolf Resources– her employers.

The matter went to trial and was being heard in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Rondell Weever. The defendant was represented by Attorneys-at-law Hewley Griffith and Lawrence (only name provided), while Attorney-at-law Latchmie Rahamat prosecuted the matter.

According to the facts of the charge, Deoroop prepaid several payment vouchers, which showed that she paid out monies totalling more than $1.2M. However, an audit revealed that the vouchers for payment were not signed by the recipients. Representatives from the company testified that Deoroop prepaid payment vouchers for transactions that never occurred.

On Monday, Magistrate Weever ruled that the prosecution was able to prove the case against the defendant and as such, she sentenced Deoroop to two years imprisonment for the offence.

Moreover, Deoroop is currently on trial for a similar offence at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and is under investigation by the police for fraud after an audit of the company’s finances revealed several discrepancies in payment vouchers.