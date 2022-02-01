Latest update February 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Volleyball Federation not surprised at budget allocation for Sports, lauds Government

Feb 01, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) is not surprised at the results/input of the Sports Budget of 2.2 billion, it stated in a media release.
As a matter of fact, the past engagements and fulfilled commitments coming from the desk of the Honorable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Mr. Charles Ramson Jnr. Was definitely a prediction of what was to come.
The Volleyball fraternity lauds the Government of Guyana for the bold initiative taken, to historically boost sports participation in the form of financial support. This will definitely be used as a catalyst to develop our sporting Nation.
The GVF pledges to ensure that Volleyball creates that positive change for the better, as it has commenced doing so, with the intervention of the Honorable Culture, Youth and Sports Minister who has been steadfast in his endeavors.
Hats off to a government that has shown tantamount commitment to Sports, the release concluded.

