Oil money dominates day one of Budget debates

– Govt. tells Opposition: “none of you will get a chance to touch that money”

Kaieteur News – The Budget Debates over the Estimates for the national expenditure this year kicked off in earnest on Monday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) with the inclusion of its first set of oil earnings for spending dominating the day’s arguments and rebuttals.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government, Anand Persaud was adamant that Budget 2022 is fresh, innovative and bold in its focus.

He was adamant that it is people centred and community oriented and that the opposition’s grouse is centred on the fact that it was unable to access the funds held in the Natural Resource Fund.

To this end, he told members of the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Members of Parliament (MPs), “none of you will get a chance to touch that money.”

He insisted, the money in the NRF belongs “to the people of this country and they will benefit from it.”

According to Persaud, “the opposition APNU+AFC must be ashamed of themselves when they see what is real growth and development that would take place right before their eyes.”

To this end, he sought to point to a number of the measures that had been outlined by Dr. Ashni Singh in his budget presentation such as the increase in the tax threshold, increases for pensioners, among other measures.

He was adamant “this is purposeful spending; prudent financial management.” According to Persaud too, “it is our intention to build a rich country with rich people.”

His presentation was however, vehemently rebuffed by recently elected Chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), Shurwayne Holder, who instead labelled the administration as a, “bunch of selfish hustlers and thieves.”

He firstly outlined that not only was the opposition—which represents some 49 percent of the constituents—not even consulted on the preparation of the budget but further was only given two working days to scrutinise the document for debate.

This, he pointed out, obtains when Guyana is presenting its first oil budget and, therefore, concluded that the move confirms, “democracy and good governance is dead” in the country.

Pointing out that with in excess of US$600M sitting in the NRF, and with a country of just about 750,000 people, its citizens would have been expecting much more.

He cited as example, Libya when it discovered oil, how it went about developing not only its infrastructure but its people.

According to Holder, the PPP/C government is dragging its feet when it comes to development and insisted that, “they need to put proper mechanism in place to end poverty now.”

This, he observed did not happen.

Juxtaposing Libya and Guyana, Holder observed that that country transformed a desert nation into a modern state and ensured that they took care of their people at the same time.

This government, he said, is only interested in boasting about hotels and highways. Referencing the proposed Amaila Falls Hydro Electric Project, the MP said there was guarantee this would reduce the electricity rates in Guyana.

Regarding the allocations in the Budget, he said, it is recognised, “they are a bunch of selfish politicians who have access to resources which no other government had before.”

Adamant that the money in the NRF does not belong to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo or President Irfaan Ali, Holder reminded that Guyanese people “are suffering out there, even those who supported.”

Lamenting some of the allocations in the Budget, Holder said, “The ordinary Guyanese continue to live from pay cheque to pay cheque; the struggle is real!”

Referencing the fact that the oil industry is quickly eating up the non-oil industry, Holder noted that the promised jobs by the PPP/C would no doubt have to come from the oil sector.

Holder noted that 2022, the country is expecting almost US$1B in revenues from the oil sector alone and “how do you come now with oil money in hand and give $3,000,” referencing the increase for pensioners.

“It’s a shame and embarrassment,” he said, in reference to the measures announced by Dr. Singh to cushion the effects of the increased cost of living in Guyana.