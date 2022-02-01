Latest update February 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Oil don’t spoil but royalty does done

Feb 01, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Oil, oil everywhere and still we paying over G$200 per litre fuh gasoline and even more dan dat fuh lil cooking oil. Cooking oil now mo expensive dan gasoline.
Dem find oil now in Berbice. CGX mek a hit. Dem boys hoping is cooking oil and not petroleum because cooking oil gat more money now dan gasoline.
Is another set of shore bases gan be established and more people gan want believe dat dem gan get rich overnight. But dem boys know dat is de same 2 percent royalty gan sign because de Exxon agreement stands as a precedent – an earlier event or action dat does guide future events or actions.
Precedent hard fuh break. It remind dem boys of de time when wan elderly man invite some of he old friends fuh dinner. De food was lavish and de drinks bin plenty and everybody was having a good time.
One of de guests did come with he wife. And de host did impress by de way he friend bin precede every request to he wife in loving terms such as: Honey, My Love, Darling, Sweetheart, Pumpkin, etc.
De friend and he wife bin marry fuh more dan 70 years and de host thought dat it was nice dat dem bin still deh suh much in love.
When de wife went in de kitchen, de host lean over to he friend and say “I think it’s wonderful dat, after all these years, you still call yuh wife dem loving pet names.”
De old man hang he head. “I have to tell you de truth,” he say, “Her name slip my mind about 10 years ago and I’m scared to death to ask her what it is!”
Talk half. Leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Volleyball Federation not surprised at budget allocation for Sports, lauds Government

Volleyball Federation not surprised at budget allocation for Sports,...

Feb 01, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) is not surprised at the results/input of the Sports Budget of 2.2 billion, it stated in a media release. As a matter of fact, the past...
Read More
Guyana Badminton Association commends government on budget 2022

Guyana Badminton Association commends government...

Feb 01, 2022

Calendar finishes third in Master of the Guianas Chess tourney

Calendar finishes third in Master of the Guianas...

Feb 01, 2022

English Coach Ian Greenwood completes term as GFF Technical Director

English Coach Ian Greenwood completes term as GFF...

Jan 31, 2022

GCA’s U-15 trial over the weekend… ​ Henry grabs 6-10, Mohabir (46) shine on Saturday Persaud (41) & Wilkinson (4-7) perform on Sunday

GCA’s U-15 trial over the weekend… ​...

Jan 31, 2022

Golden Jaguars meet Barbados today

Golden Jaguars meet Barbados today

Jan 30, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]