Oil don’t spoil but royalty does done

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Oil, oil everywhere and still we paying over G$200 per litre fuh gasoline and even more dan dat fuh lil cooking oil. Cooking oil now mo expensive dan gasoline.

Dem find oil now in Berbice. CGX mek a hit. Dem boys hoping is cooking oil and not petroleum because cooking oil gat more money now dan gasoline.

Is another set of shore bases gan be established and more people gan want believe dat dem gan get rich overnight. But dem boys know dat is de same 2 percent royalty gan sign because de Exxon agreement stands as a precedent – an earlier event or action dat does guide future events or actions.

Precedent hard fuh break. It remind dem boys of de time when wan elderly man invite some of he old friends fuh dinner. De food was lavish and de drinks bin plenty and everybody was having a good time.

One of de guests did come with he wife. And de host did impress by de way he friend bin precede every request to he wife in loving terms such as: Honey, My Love, Darling, Sweetheart, Pumpkin, etc.

De friend and he wife bin marry fuh more dan 70 years and de host thought dat it was nice dat dem bin still deh suh much in love.

When de wife went in de kitchen, de host lean over to he friend and say “I think it’s wonderful dat, after all these years, you still call yuh wife dem loving pet names.”

De old man hang he head. “I have to tell you de truth,” he say, “Her name slip my mind about 10 years ago and I’m scared to death to ask her what it is!”

Talk half. Leff half.