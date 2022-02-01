Guyana Badminton Association commends government on budget 2022

Kaieteur News –The Guyana Badminton Association has joined the list of sports organisations that has commended the Government of Guyana on the significant allocation for sport in the 2022 National Budget.

The allocation of $2.2 billion signals the Government’s intent to invest in the nation’s youths and its commitment to the continued development of sports throughout the country.

Emelia Ramdhani, Secretary of the Guyana Badminton Association, noted that the Guyana Badminton Association looks forward to working along with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport in the coming months.

Just recently Badminton was one of the sport disciplines involved in the Sports Ministry Academy Programme which is being used to better the quality of players in the various sports from a younger age and also having them involved in a structured programme to develop the correct techniques from early so as to aid possible professional development and lift the standard across the board.

With more funding to aid better and more structured programme to improve athletes and associations, all are hopeful of better fortunes for Guyanese athletes on international duties.