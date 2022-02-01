Doctor being investigated for GPHC fire, terminated over sexual harassment

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has fired one of its doctors after he was found guilty of sexual harassment.

Confirming this yesterday was the hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Cheulana Providence who said his termination took effect yesterday.

The doctor in question worked with the cardiology department of the hospital and was, on December 31 last year, sent on leave to facilitate an investigation into a sexual harassment allegation made against him.

A female staff member who worked along with him had related to her superiors that he would sexually harass her via multiple phone calls and they decided to investigate the claims.

Kaieteur News understands that a committee was convened to conduct the investigation and it was found that there was enough evidence to substantiate the woman’s accusations.

Based on the findings, the GPHC then made the decision to terminate the doctor’s services.

Meanwhile, this publication was reliably informed that the said doctor is also being investigated for suspected arson resulting in the destruction of the hospital’s echocardiograph (ECG) room on New Year’s Day, one day after he was sent on leave.

A police source confirmed that the doctor is one of the suspects being investigated in the ongoing probe concerning the recent fire at the GPHC.

The fire, which occurred around 05:42hrs on New Year’s Day, destroyed some $30M worth in equipment and has since proved to be a major setback for GPHC’s operations.

Investigations had revealed that an oily substance was found at the scene of the fire. The substance was sent to the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory to determine if it could have been flammable liquid used to start the fire. So far, investigators are yet to report on the findings of those lab results.

Police have also obtained CCTV footage from the scene, which have since been reviewed.