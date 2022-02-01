Latest update February 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Doctor being investigated for GPHC fire, terminated over sexual harassment

Feb 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has fired one of its doctors after he was found guilty of sexual harassment.
Confirming this yesterday was the hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Cheulana Providence who said his termination took effect yesterday.

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

The doctor in question worked with the cardiology department of the hospital and was, on December 31 last year, sent on leave to facilitate an investigation into a sexual harassment allegation made against him.
A female staff member who worked along with him had related to her superiors that he would sexually harass her via multiple phone calls and they decided to investigate the claims.
Kaieteur News understands that a committee was convened to conduct the investigation and it was found that there was enough evidence to substantiate the woman’s accusations.
Based on the findings, the GPHC then made the decision to terminate the doctor’s services.
Meanwhile, this publication was reliably informed that the said doctor is also being investigated for suspected arson resulting in the destruction of the hospital’s echocardiograph (ECG) room on New Year’s Day, one day after he was sent on leave.
A police source confirmed that the doctor is one of the suspects being investigated in the ongoing probe concerning the recent fire at the GPHC.
The fire, which occurred around 05:42hrs on New Year’s Day, destroyed some $30M worth in equipment and has since proved to be a major setback for GPHC’s operations.
Investigations had revealed that an oily substance was found at the scene of the fire. The substance was sent to the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory to determine if it could have been flammable liquid used to start the fire. So far, investigators are yet to report on the findings of those lab results.
Police have also obtained CCTV footage from the scene, which have since been reviewed.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Volleyball Federation not surprised at budget allocation for Sports, lauds Government

Volleyball Federation not surprised at budget allocation for Sports,...

Feb 01, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) is not surprised at the results/input of the Sports Budget of 2.2 billion, it stated in a media release. As a matter of fact, the past...
Read More
Guyana Badminton Association commends government on budget 2022

Guyana Badminton Association commends government...

Feb 01, 2022

Calendar finishes third in Master of the Guianas Chess tourney

Calendar finishes third in Master of the Guianas...

Feb 01, 2022

English Coach Ian Greenwood completes term as GFF Technical Director

English Coach Ian Greenwood completes term as GFF...

Jan 31, 2022

GCA’s U-15 trial over the weekend… ​ Henry grabs 6-10, Mohabir (46) shine on Saturday Persaud (41) & Wilkinson (4-7) perform on Sunday

GCA’s U-15 trial over the weekend… ​...

Jan 31, 2022

Golden Jaguars meet Barbados today

Golden Jaguars meet Barbados today

Jan 30, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]