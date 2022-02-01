Desmond Haynes’ vision for CWI must be celebrated

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Because Cricket West Indies (CWI) has been under attack for such a long time, one cannot help but give credit to Cricket West Indies’ new chief of selectors, Mr. Desmond Haynes for announcing a new vision.

In business, we encourage our management staff to celebrate success, even the little ones. It is common practice for management to celebrate “wins” as this strategy reinforces various aims toward further success. In Mr. Haynes’ case, I wish to bring attention to what I consider a “new vision”. You will recall that I have been critical of CWI imperfections, including a need for new vision, new strategy, goals and objectives.

In a recent interview, Mr. Haynes announced what I consider, refreshing, changes to the vision and strategy of CWI. Yes, Desi, after decades of secrecy, I welcome your effort to be open and transparent with your vision, policy and strategy. Although widespread policy and operations strategy, I believe that this could be the catalyst for those changes.

Knowing his opponents in the organisation will question his strategy, Mr. Haynes, was careful to note, “We are not changing policies, just exploring all avenues given our, limited pool of cricketers.” I believe Mr. Haynes hit that one straight to Roger Harper, who was the recent chief selector. Mr. Haynes pointed out a flaw of the previous administration, that adapted strategies from top playing nations only to find that those strategies did not work, nor could not have worked for the Caribbean. Specifically, Mr. Haynes pointed out that, “we are not India who has 1.2 billion people” to select from.

He was pointing out that CWI adapted those strategies but did not take into consideration the limited “pool” of cricketers the Caribbean has. Well done Mr. Haynes. I sincerely appreciate your bravery to point out that we have been failing because we have been playing “copy-cats”. We are incapable of doing what India and others have done to improve their brand. I consider Mr. Haynes proposed strategy as a “win” and must be celebrated. It’s a departure from doing things the same way and expecting different results. I would add that this new vision Haynes announced will bring new trust in players that have been discarded recently by Roger Harper. For example, you will recall how poorly Roger Harper treated Kieran Powell of Leeward Islands.

I recall Powell in a press conference stating that he had scored the most runs in the local competitions, and was confounded as to his omission from the West Indies squad. Powell, indicated that following his omission, there was ZERO communication from Harper’s office explaining the omission, what needs to be improved, what measures must be taken for Powell to regain consideration.

Recognising that “unfairness, and sheer lunacy was at the help, Desmond Haynes pointed that his vision is to deliver, “fairness and professionalism” for players and the public. I see this as another straight drive down the ground to Roger and the CWI administration that communications will be a priority. Yes, we devoted time and resources toward developing Kieran Powell. Why should we discard these players making our “selection pool” even smaller? Congratulations, Mr. Haynes, for many of us wondered why Kemar Roach was not in the picture. And best of luck in bringing back players like Powell. Our pool is so small; we had no idea. Well done Desi.

With regards,

Gopaul S. Rampersaud