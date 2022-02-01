Latest update February 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Demolition of North Ruimveldt Secondary School to cost $13M

Feb 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The contract to demolish the North Ruimveldt Secondary School has been awarded to A. Ograsein and Sons to the tune of $13,070,031. This is according to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), which stated that the contract was awarded to the company on December 31, last.

The North Ruimveldt Secondary School which was destroyed by fire last year.

A. Ogransein and Sons was one of the six companies which bid for the Ministry of Education project which was estimated to cost $14,990,625.
On June 19, last year, the entire upper flat of the school was destroyed by a fire. The section that was destroyed included the classrooms that were designated for use by students who were about to write their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations.
After an investigation, the cause of the fire was determined to be that of a defective electrical point. Following the fire, the Education Ministry released public bids inviting companies to design and supervise the reconstruction of the school and contractors to demolish the building.
On January 7, last, Marcel Gaskin Associates was the only company to put in a bid to design and provide supervision services for the reconstruction of the section of the North Ruimveldt Secondary School. During the opening of tenders on that day, the company had submitted a financial proposal of $24,512,016 to NPTAB to design and supervise the rebuilding of the school.
During the presentation of the 2022 National Budget last Wednesday, Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh stated that the government has budgeted a sum of $6.6 billion towards the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities.
This would see the commencement of the construction of the Prospect Secondary School, the reconstruction of the North Ruimveldt and North West Secondary Schools, and the construction of a number of nursery and primary schools, the Minister explained.
It should be noted that just like the North Ruimveldt Secondary School, the North West School, which is located in Region One, was also destroyed by fire last year.

