CWI continue to use the selection yardstick of ‘different strokes for different folks’

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – West Indies cricket coach, Simmons makes it seem like it was either Powell or Smith but in reality, the victimisation is in the context of the ever failing Bravo being retained while the ever improving Smith was dropped. This, after Smith was given a solitary over in the two matches he played. If this is not victimisation then perhaps Simmons should explain what, in his book is.

His denial will only worsen this matter. Besides if he thinks Powell was such a good player (which he has evolved into hopefully) why was Powell not selected in the two previous games? In addition, fans on every social media cricket page and elsewhere claim that Bravo continues to be pushed because both coach and captain are Trinis. Some even claim that Bravo’s continual inclusion is because Pollard is paying back older brother Dwayne for helping him (Pollard) get his first IPL contract.

The bottom line is that even though fans are finally in a better place because this series against England has produced a wee bit of consistency from Windies team, selectors, coach and CWI continue to use the selection yardstick of ‘different strokes for different folks’, a yardstick that seen victimisation of Chanderpal, Sarwan, Bishoo, Motie and a host of others with Smith being the latest.

Regards

Annan Boodram