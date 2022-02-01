Latest update February 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CWI continue to use the selection yardstick of ‘different strokes for different folks’

Feb 01, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – West Indies cricket coach, Simmons makes it seem like it was either Powell or Smith but in reality, the victimisation is in the context of the ever failing Bravo being retained while the ever improving Smith was dropped. This, after Smith was given a solitary over in the two matches he played. If this is not victimisation then perhaps Simmons should explain what, in his book is.

His denial will only worsen this matter. Besides if he thinks Powell was such a good player (which he has evolved into hopefully) why was Powell not selected in the two previous games? In addition, fans on every social media cricket page and elsewhere claim that Bravo continues to be pushed because both coach and captain are Trinis. Some even claim that Bravo’s continual inclusion is because Pollard is paying back older brother Dwayne for helping him (Pollard) get his first IPL contract.

The bottom line is that even though fans are finally in a better place because this series against England has produced a wee bit of consistency from Windies team, selectors, coach and CWI continue to use the selection yardstick of ‘different strokes for different folks’, a yardstick that seen victimisation of Chanderpal, Sarwan, Bishoo, Motie and a host of others with Smith being the latest.

Regards
Annan Boodram

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Volleyball Federation not surprised at budget allocation for Sports, lauds Government

Volleyball Federation not surprised at budget allocation for Sports,...

Feb 01, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) is not surprised at the results/input of the Sports Budget of 2.2 billion, it stated in a media release. As a matter of fact, the past...
Read More
Guyana Badminton Association commends government on budget 2022

Guyana Badminton Association commends government...

Feb 01, 2022

Calendar finishes third in Master of the Guianas Chess tourney

Calendar finishes third in Master of the Guianas...

Feb 01, 2022

English Coach Ian Greenwood completes term as GFF Technical Director

English Coach Ian Greenwood completes term as GFF...

Jan 31, 2022

GCA’s U-15 trial over the weekend… ​ Henry grabs 6-10, Mohabir (46) shine on Saturday Persaud (41) & Wilkinson (4-7) perform on Sunday

GCA’s U-15 trial over the weekend… ​...

Jan 31, 2022

Golden Jaguars meet Barbados today

Golden Jaguars meet Barbados today

Jan 30, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]