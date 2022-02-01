Latest update February 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 01, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – West Indies cricket coach, Simmons makes it seem like it was either Powell or Smith but in reality, the victimisation is in the context of the ever failing Bravo being retained while the ever improving Smith was dropped. This, after Smith was given a solitary over in the two matches he played. If this is not victimisation then perhaps Simmons should explain what, in his book is.
His denial will only worsen this matter. Besides if he thinks Powell was such a good player (which he has evolved into hopefully) why was Powell not selected in the two previous games? In addition, fans on every social media cricket page and elsewhere claim that Bravo continues to be pushed because both coach and captain are Trinis. Some even claim that Bravo’s continual inclusion is because Pollard is paying back older brother Dwayne for helping him (Pollard) get his first IPL contract.
The bottom line is that even though fans are finally in a better place because this series against England has produced a wee bit of consistency from Windies team, selectors, coach and CWI continue to use the selection yardstick of ‘different strokes for different folks’, a yardstick that seen victimisation of Chanderpal, Sarwan, Bishoo, Motie and a host of others with Smith being the latest.
Regards
Annan Boodram
Feb 01, 2022Kaieteur News – The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) is not surprised at the results/input of the Sports Budget of 2.2 billion, it stated in a media release. As a matter of fact, the past...
Feb 01, 2022
Feb 01, 2022
Jan 31, 2022
Jan 31, 2022
Jan 30, 2022
Kaieteur News – I once had a disagreement with one of my closest friends, the late Colin Smith, who at the time was... more
Kaieteur News – The attempt to rig the 2020 general and regional elections inflicted the greatest harm to Guyana’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The second consecutive general elections in Barbados on January 19, at which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]