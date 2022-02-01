Calendar finishes third in Master of the Guianas Chess tourney

Latest update February 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Guyanese chess players held their own in the first edition of Master of the Guianas, an online tournament, hosted by Suriname based Athena Chess on January 22nd, 2022.
MTV’s Sport Journalist, Jessica Callender, won third place in the women’s category with 4.5 points after 9 matches, just one point behind the first-place finisher, Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Victoria Kaslan of Suriname.

Jessica Callendar

Callender continues to mark good performances in many local and regional events, and also competed in the last two online Olympiads.
Justino DaSilva was also awarded a prize as the top finisher for Guyana with 5 points. DaSilva, who had qualified for the 2020 national championship and won last year’s independence cup, is a very active player on the local scene.
Guyana’s Francis Simmons, who finished on 4 points, also received a prize for being the oldest competitor in the tournament.
The online chess tournament was contested with a total of 46 players combined from Guyana and Suriname.
Nine exciting rounds were contested for various prizes over 5-minute Swiss system matches on the Lichess platform.
The top five players were all Surinamese, with Imaan Kalidjo crowned the first Master of the Guianas.
Athena Chess will host several tournaments, both online and over the board, and has indicated that they hope to reach out to Guyana to compete in these as well.

 

