Alleged swindler reaches settlement with former employer

Feb 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-three-year-old Darrell LaFargue of 95 Block ‘F’ North Sophia, Greater Georgetown, who was charged for allegedly swindling over $1 million from his former employer – Queensway Security Firm, yesterday came to a settlement with the company and had the matter against him, dropped.

Alleged swindler, Darrell LaFargue.

The matter was called in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. When the matter was called, representatives from the company was expected to be in court, however, they were not present.
As such, a Zoom call was placed to representatives from the security firm and LaFargue entered into a settlement – in which the bail money will be paid to the company.
LaFargue made his first court appearance on October 18, 2021, before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, where he was placed on $450,000 bail for allegedly swindling over $500,000 from the security firm. He had denied the 15 charges, which stated that between August 21, 2021 and September 4, 2021 at Regent Street, Georgetown, while being employed as a clerk or servant at Queensway Security Service Inc., he stole the sum of $585, 028.
On November 2, 2021, LaFargue made his first appearance but this time before Principal Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus. He was slapped with an additional 14 charges. He had denied the charges which allege that between July 2021 and August 2021, at Regent Street, Georgetown while being employed as a clerk or servant at Queensway Security Service Inc., he stole $514, 486 from the security firm. The Principal Magistrate had placed the defendant on $210,000 bail for that matter.
With the settlement made in court yesterday, the monies the defendant paid as bail will be given to Queensway Security thus the matters LaFargue had before the Principal and Chief Magistrate came to an end.

