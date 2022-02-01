Alleged swindler reaches settlement with former employer

Latest update February 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 01, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-three-year-old Darrell LaFargue of 95 Block ‘F’ North Sophia, Greater Georgetown, who was charged for allegedly swindling over $1 million from his former employer – Queensway Security Firm, yesterday came to a settlement with the company and had the matter against him, dropped.
The matter was called in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. When the matter was called, representatives from the company was expected to be in court, however, they were not present.
As such, a Zoom call was placed to representatives from the security firm and LaFargue entered into a settlement – in which the bail money will be paid to the company.
LaFargue made his first court appearance on October 18, 2021, before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, where he was placed on $450,000 bail for allegedly swindling over $500,000 from the security firm. He had denied the 15 charges, which stated that between August 21, 2021 and September 4, 2021 at Regent Street, Georgetown, while being employed as a clerk or servant at Queensway Security Service Inc., he stole the sum of $585, 028.
On November 2, 2021, LaFargue made his first appearance but this time before Principal Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus. He was slapped with an additional 14 charges. He had denied the charges which allege that between July 2021 and August 2021, at Regent Street, Georgetown while being employed as a clerk or servant at Queensway Security Service Inc., he stole $514, 486 from the security firm. The Principal Magistrate had placed the defendant on $210,000 bail for that matter.
With the settlement made in court yesterday, the monies the defendant paid as bail will be given to Queensway Security thus the matters LaFargue had before the Principal and Chief Magistrate came to an end.
Feb 01, 2022Kaieteur News – The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) is not surprised at the results/input of the Sports Budget of 2.2 billion, it stated in a media release. As a matter of fact, the past...
Feb 01, 2022
Feb 01, 2022
Jan 31, 2022
Jan 31, 2022
Jan 30, 2022
Kaieteur News – I once had a disagreement with one of my closest friends, the late Colin Smith, who at the time was... more
Kaieteur News – The attempt to rig the 2020 general and regional elections inflicted the greatest harm to Guyana’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The second consecutive general elections in Barbados on January 19, at which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]