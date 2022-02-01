$76M to rebuild Ogle Fire Station

Latest update February 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Following competitive bidding for the contract to re-construct the Ogle Fire Station, a project which was estimated to cost some $85 million, Singh and Sons Construction has been selected as the contractor to execute the works on the new facility.
This is according to information provided on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB’)s website which states that Singh and Son Construction was awarded the contract on December 31, 2021 to the tune of $76,343,119.
For this Ministry of Home Affairs project, a total of 21 companies had shown interest, 18 of which had bid lower than the Ministry’s engineer estimate.
According to reports, this project forms part of the $1.9 billion that was allocated to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in the 2021 budget. In February last year, the government in its national budget presentation outlined that the $1.9B will go towards the relocation of the Stabroek Fire Station, the construction of a new fire station at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and the procurement of six water tenders and two ambulances.
It was then revealed that out of the $1.9 billion, the relocation of the Central Fire Station would utilise $648 million. That contract was later awarded to Mohamed Enterprise to the sum of $614M. As for the Eccles Fire Station, it is being constructed to the tune of $37 million by contractor, Kawal Ramdeen General Construction Company.
During the reading of the 2022 national budget by Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, last Wednesday, it was revealed that government has budgeted some $508M to continue works at the GFS headquarters at D’Urban Park, located on Homestretch Avenue and at Ogle.
Part of this money, according to Singh, will also be spent on a new fire station at Wales on the West Bank of Demerara and the construction of facilities at New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six.
Singh noted too that an additional $49.1M was budgeted for repairs and maintenance of fire stations countrywide.

