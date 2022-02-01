Latest update February 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

2 seniors are country’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Feb 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A 79-year-old man from Region Four and an 86-year-old man from Region Three, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported yesterday that the men died on January 27 and 30 while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,168.
Meanwhile, via its dashboard, the Ministry revealed that there were 86 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 59,889.
The dashboard data shows that 11 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 200 are in institutional isolation, 10,898 are in home isolation and 19 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 47,612 persons have recovered.

 

