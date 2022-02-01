2 seniors are country’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update February 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 01, 2022 News
– 86 new infections recorded
Kaieteur News – A 79-year-old man from Region Four and an 86-year-old man from Region Three, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported yesterday that the men died on January 27 and 30 while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,168.
Meanwhile, via its dashboard, the Ministry revealed that there were 86 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 59,889.
The dashboard data shows that 11 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 200 are in institutional isolation, 10,898 are in home isolation and 19 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 47,612 persons have recovered.
Feb 01, 2022Kaieteur News – The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) is not surprised at the results/input of the Sports Budget of 2.2 billion, it stated in a media release. As a matter of fact, the past...
Feb 01, 2022
Feb 01, 2022
Jan 31, 2022
Jan 31, 2022
Jan 30, 2022
Kaieteur News – I once had a disagreement with one of my closest friends, the late Colin Smith, who at the time was... more
Kaieteur News – The attempt to rig the 2020 general and regional elections inflicted the greatest harm to Guyana’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The second consecutive general elections in Barbados on January 19, at which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]