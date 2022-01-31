Woman remanded for allegedly stabbing children father

Kaieteur News- A 22-year-old woman, Maria Walcott, of Lot 465 East Ruimveldt was remanded to prison on Monday last for allegedly stabbing the father of her two children to the chest.

Walcott appeared before Magistrate Rondel Weever at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where she was remanded for allegedly stabbing her children father, Keishawn Braithwaite also known as Keishawn Griffith, with a scissors to his chest.

The court heard that Braithwaite, who is employed as a cashier is in critical condition and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit. Meanwhile Walcott is set to make her second court appearance on February 21, 2022.