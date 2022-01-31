Woman remanded for allegedly stabbing children father

Latest update January 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 31, 2022 News
Kaieteur News- A 22-year-old woman, Maria Walcott, of Lot 465 East Ruimveldt was remanded to prison on Monday last for allegedly stabbing the father of her two children to the chest.
Walcott appeared before Magistrate Rondel Weever at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where she was remanded for allegedly stabbing her children father, Keishawn Braithwaite also known as Keishawn Griffith, with a scissors to his chest.
The court heard that Braithwaite, who is employed as a cashier is in critical condition and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit. Meanwhile Walcott is set to make her second court appearance on February 21, 2022.
Jan 31, 2022Kaieteur News- Georgetown –: Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Technical Director Ian Greenwood will in March complete a successful five-year term in charge of the day-to-day national football...
Jan 31, 2022
Jan 30, 2022
Jan 30, 2022
Jan 30, 2022
Jan 30, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have always argued in private with friends that for some inscrutable reason, David Granger was prepared... more
Kaieteur News-The 2022 National Budget follows in the tradition of recent Budgets. The Budget has been described as pro-people... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The second consecutive general elections in Barbados on January 19, at which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]