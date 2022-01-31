When will Guyanese be refunded by Fly Jamaica or the Govt. of Guyana?

Latest update January 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 31, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
I am kindly asking that the Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Director General, Egbert Field please investigate this situation so Guyanese can be refunded by Fly Jamaica or by the Government of Guyana.
Since the last press conference held by Minister Juan Edghill on May 3rd 2021, there were no further updates.
The affected citizens of this country need to know when we will be refunded, I had purchased four tickets in July 2018 at the cost of over half of a million dollars, in a few months it will be four years and we still cannot receive a refund.
What happened to the bond that the airlines had to deposit with the Government for crises like these?
I do believe that given the failure of not maintaining a bond for Fly Jamaica, the Government of Guyana should be responsible for refunding the affected passengers.
It is hard to believe that a foreign company can come into this country and rob the citizens of this country with little or no representation from the Government.
I look forward to a positive response from the Minister of Public Works or GCCA Director.
Regards
Affected passenger
Jan 31, 2022Kaieteur News- Georgetown –: Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Technical Director Ian Greenwood will in March complete a successful five-year term in charge of the day-to-day national football...
Jan 31, 2022
Jan 30, 2022
Jan 30, 2022
Jan 30, 2022
Jan 30, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have always argued in private with friends that for some inscrutable reason, David Granger was prepared... more
Kaieteur News-The 2022 National Budget follows in the tradition of recent Budgets. The Budget has been described as pro-people... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The second consecutive general elections in Barbados on January 19, at which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]