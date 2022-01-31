Latest update January 31st, 2022 12:59 AM

When will Guyanese be refunded by Fly Jamaica or the Govt. of Guyana?

Jan 31, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,
I am kindly asking that the Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Director General, Egbert Field please investigate this situation so Guyanese can be refunded by Fly Jamaica or by the Government of Guyana.
Since the last press conference held by Minister Juan Edghill on May 3rd 2021, there were no further updates.
The affected citizens of this country need to know when we will be refunded, I had purchased four tickets in July 2018 at the cost of over half of a million dollars, in a few months it will be four years and we still cannot receive a refund.
What happened to the bond that the airlines had to deposit with the Government for crises like these?
I do believe that given the failure of not maintaining a bond for Fly Jamaica, the Government of Guyana should be responsible for refunding the affected passengers.
It is hard to believe that a foreign company can come into this country and rob the citizens of this country with little or no representation from the Government.
I look forward to a positive response from the Minister of Public Works or GCCA Director.
Regards
Affected passenger

